'Several concrete options': Philippe Clement turns down lucrative offers to take charge of Rangers

The 49-year-old Belgian penned a three-and-a-half year deal on Sunday to become Rangers’ 19th manager and the ex-Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco coach says the sporting project at Ibrox convinced him moving to Scottish football was the right move. Clement was wanted by Saudi Arabian Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, with a reported £100k-per-week salary on offer, while other clubs in Europe had approached him since leaving Monaco in the summer.

"[In the] last couple of weeks, months I spoke with several clubs in Europe and outside of Europe,” Clement said. “This felt like the best project and the thing I was looking for, a club with a lot of passion, a real club with a lot of fans. The people I met were very passionate about it. There were several concrete options that were financially better but that’s not the important thing for me. I want a project and to build something together with the people of the club.”

