Sean Dyche sacked by Burnley as club insist 'change needed' to beat drop

Dyche, who was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in charge of the Clarets for nine-and-a-half years, leaves the side sitting four points from safety in third bottom position.

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer have also left their positions.

During his time at Turf Moor, Dyche twice guided Burnley to promotion from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Chairman Alan Pace said: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and Club Captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”