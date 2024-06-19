Scottish transfers: Rangers win race for coveted target, Celtic handed price tag warning, Aberdeen raid rivals

The latest transfer news and speculation around Scottish football

Rangers win race for coveted target

Rangers have reportedly beaten competition from a host of clubs to land out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. The Scotland Under-21 star is a free agent after turning down a new deal at Pittodrie. Serie A sides Bologna and Hellas Verona, as well as English clubs Plymouth, Stoke, Cardiff and Swansea, are all said to have been interested in signing Barron but, according to The Rangers Review, it is the Ibrox side who are "poised" to complete the singing after "winning the race" for the 21-year-old. Abedeen will be due compensation for a player who has been developed through their academy with the fee to be decided by a tribunal if the clubs fail to reach an agreement. Rangers are also reported to be closing in on the signings of out-of-contract Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly and Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane while talks are ongoing with Bayern Munich over a move for forward Yusuf Kadabayi.

Aberdeen raid Premiership rival

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is a target for Premiership rivals Aberdeen. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Aberdeen have made a move to sign St Johnstone player of the year Dimitar Mitov. The Bulgarian international goalkeeper enjoyed an impressive debut season at Saints following his move from Cambridge United last summer. Aberdeen are in the market for a new number one after parting company with Kelle Roos, whose contract expired at the end of the season. And according to the Daily Record, new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has identified Mitov as a priority target. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract but the report claims his exit can be triggered if Aberdeen meet his six- figure release. Thelin has already secured the signings of Shelbourne defender Gavin Molloy and striker Peter Ambrose from Hungarian side Újpest ahead of his first season in charge of the Dons following his arrival from Swedish side Elfsborg.

Celtic price tag warning

