Scottish transfers: Rangers man in demand, Celtic get boost, Man City kid not going to Hibs, potential Ange blow

We take a look at what’s making the transfer window headlines this Monday in Scottish football and beyond.

There’s news of potential outgoings at Rangers and Hibs, a fitness boost for Celtic and some big bids down south, with former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou facing a fight to keep one of his star men at Spurs ...

Werder Bremen head chase for Colak

Rangers forward Antonio Colak is wanted by a number of clubs, according to reports in The Sun. The 29-year-old joined the Ibrox club last summer from PAOK and bagged 18 goals across all competitions, but with manager Michael Beale bringing in three new strikers in Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers, he now needs to move some players off the wage bill. German outfit Werder Bremen are said to lead the list of suitors for Colak, while there is also supposed interest from clubs in the United States.

Rangers forward Antonio Colak, left, is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Germany and the US.

Cifuentes transfer rumbles on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have been linked with LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes for a number of weeks now and there is still no breakthrough for the 24-year-old to head over to Ibrox. The latest reports, as per The Daily Record, claim that while the Ecuadorian’s preferred destination is Rangers. a transfer in excess of £1million may not be completed for a few weeks yet. Cifuentes’ contract at LAFC expires at the end of December, which could put Rangers in a stronger bargaining position given the player’s right to walk away from LAFC for free at the start of 2024.

Danilo makes hint on future

Brazilian forward Danilo has hinted that his future may lie with current club Feyenoord despite a reported failed bid from Rangers. The 24-year-old forward scored in a pre-season friendly win over Zwolle and said afterwards: “We bring in some new players, of course, it was different than last year. It's always good to have good players around. We have a good team. We have a good team and it's nice to play with Javairo [Dilrosun] and Igor [Paixao]. It's easy. In the front area, we already had a good connection in the forward area. The players that started were already here last year. It's just the beginning, of course, and we are looking to the future.”

Celtic boost with main defender

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who missed the end of last season due to knee surgery, has joined the rest of his team-mates in flying out to Portugal for a pre-season training camp. Hopes are growing that the influential centre-half will be fit for the opening game of the season against Ross County on August 5.

Hibs duo told they can leave

Hibs wingers Jair Tavares and Runar Hauge are free to leave the club. Both players are absent from the club’s training base in Marbella, Spain, and manager Lee Johnson said: “I think it’s time for Jair to move on potentially on loan or a permanent. That will shake up the squad a bit. He’s not quite infiltrated the team as much as I’d have liked and got the minutes. Same with Runar. We’re currently trying to help him as best we can to seek pastures new.”

No Hibs bid for Fiorini, but Fish still a target

Hibs will not be making a move to sign Scotland Under-21 winger Lewis Fiorini on loan from Manchester City due to the English club’s arrangements with foreign clubs – they are only allowed seven international loans, and are not prepared to use one on Fiorini, reports The Daily Record. However, the capital club are still looking to land Manchester United defender Will Fish, who had a successful loan spell at Easter Road last season.

Bayern Munich table second bid for Kane

German giants Bayern Munich have tabled a second bid for Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane. Multiple reports claim the offer is now €80million and that the 29-year-old is keen to speak to the Bundesliga champions. Any departure would be a bitter blow for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, who moved to the EPL club from Celtic earlier in the summer.

Gerrard makes move for Zaha

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who is the new manager at Al-Ettifaq, has made Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha one of his main targets. The Ivorian is currently out of contract at Selhurst Park.

PSG eye Mbappe replacement

With speculation surrounding the future of their star striker Kylian Mbappe, PSG are said to be weighing up a move for Napoli’s Nigerian hitman Victor Osimhen as a replacement.

Ex-Rangers winger could be available

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad