Peterborough have had their say on a potential bid from Rangers for Ronnie Edwards, Wolves have given an update on Celtic-linked Daniel Podence and Hearts are close to a new signing.

Hearts' sporting director Joe Savage and Odel Offiah at Tynecastle on Thursday night.

We take a look at some of the main transfers stories doing the rounds this Friday morning ahead of a busy weekend of Scottish football:

Edwards ‘too expensive for Rangers’

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry Rangers believes Rangers could be priced out of a move for the League One side’s defender Ronnie Edwards. The centre-half is reportedly a transfer target for the Ibrox club but is also wanted by English Premier League outfits. Speaking to the Daily Record, Fry said: “Rangers have been to a lot of our games but I have not spoken to anyone directly from the club. That means nothing, they could be watching the opposition or some other player. There have been some suggestions they are going to bid for him but they haven’t bid for him yet. I’m not even sure if they have the money to bid for him. We’ve had plenty of interest. We have turned down a few bids from Premier League clubs because they haven’t been big enough.”

O’Neil plans to assess Celtic target

New Wolves manager Gary O’Neil says he is “looking at” Celtic transfer target Daniel Podence amid talk that the 27-year-old forward could be on his way to Celtic. O’Neil took over at Molineux last week and Podence did not even make the bench for Monday’s 1-0 defeat by Man Utd. Celtic are looking for a new wide attacker and Podence would fit that bill. “I’m looking at all of them,” O’Neil said of some of his fringe players. “Things move quickly in transfer windows and things can change, but they’re training with the group and are giving everything. Both Jonny [Otto] and Podence have trained really well. [Goncalo] Guedes is doing a little bit of rehab work on a small issue he has. My focus is on what we have here. We have some incredible players, a real good group, a group that’s together which is important."

Former England forward Walcott retires aged 34

Theo Walcott has retired from professional football at the age of 34. Walcott ended his 18-year senior career after playing over 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals. He was famously named in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s squad for the 2006 World Cup without having played for England and stills holds the record of being the country’s youngest-ever player. Walcott also became the youngest player to claim an England hat-trick at the age of 19 and went on to score eight goals in 47 appearances for his country. “The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me,” Walcott wrote on Instagram. “The support shown to me throughout this time has been incredible in every way imaginable and I am truly grateful. I’ve shared the football pitch with so many incredible players and we have created so many unforgettable memories.”

Tierney still in Arsenal plans

In what continues to be one of the most protracted transfer stories of the summer, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is in his plans. It is understood that an injury to new signing Jurrien Timber has muddied the waters over the 26-year-old’s future, with Celtic and Newcastle linked with him. Asked about Tierney on Thursday, Arteta replied: “Well, he played the Community Shield. How can a player who played five days before [the league started] not be in my plans?”

Starfelt says goodbye

Carl Starfelt, who left Celtic for Celta Vigo earlier this month, has said goodbye to those at the club. The Swedish defender said: “I want to thank everyone in and around Celtic for these two seasons and an extra thanks to all the fans, your passion is what makes this club so special. I leave a lot richer in friendships, trophies, experiences and uncountable memories I'll never forget. I'm always going to be grateful for my time here. Celtic FC, what a club.”

