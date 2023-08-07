Scottish transfers: Rangers farewell, Tillman development, Celtic fee, Aberdeen linked with midfielder

The cinch Premiership campaign got under way over the weekend, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill spinning around.

Killian Phillips spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury and has been linked with two Scottish clubs.

We talk you through some of the main summer window stories this Monday morning ahead of a big week for Scottish clubs in Europe:

Sakala’s Rangers farewell

Forward Fashion Sakala has appeared to say goodbye to the Rangers fans after he jetted off to Saudi Arabia to complete his move to Al-Faysha. Michael Beale, the manager of the Ibrox club, confirmed last week that the 26-year-old’s exit was on the cards and the Zambian took to Instagram to post a message saying "I’m sending my kisses to the blue family" alongside a story which showed him leaving Glasgow on a plane.

Tillman moves gets closer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malik Tillman is expected to be confirmed as a PSV Eindhoven player imminently. The 21-year-old, who spent last season at Rangers, is set to join the Dutch club from Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy. It is being reported that should PSV take up that option – believed to be £12-14million – then the Ibrox outfit would be in line for a 10 per cent cut due to their amended agreement with the Bundesliga outfit following Tillman’s return to Bavaria this summer.

Celtic expected to net in region of £5m for Starfelt

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is set to leave the club this week, with a transfer to Celtic Vigo on the cards. Following two years in Glasgow, the 28-year-old Swede wants to depart due to personal reasons. The defending Premiership champions spent in the region of £4m for Starfelt when signing him from Rubin Kazan and they are expected to recoup the majority of that fee.

Vargas Hearts transfer imminent

Kenneth Vargas is in Edinburgh to finalise his move to Hearts from CS Herediano. The 21-year-forward from Costa Rica is waiting for the Home Office to grant him a UK visa after receiving a Governing Body Endorsement from the SFA. However, it is unlikely he will be involved in the Jambos’ Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg away at Rosenborg.

Palace starlet linked with Dons and Dees