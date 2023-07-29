Rangers have emerged as a potential suitor for a rising English star, while Aberdeen and Hibs are looking reinforce at opposite ends of the pitch.

Tom Watson (in blue) made his Sunderland debut earlier this year.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories across Scottish football and beyond this Saturday morning ...

Rangers linked with Sunderland starlet

Rangers are reported to be among a host of clubs chasing the signature of highly-rated Sunderland forward Tom Watson. The 17-year-old made his debut for the Black Cats earlier this year but now entering the final year of his contract, the Daily Mail reports that talks on a new deal are not progressing and that rivals teams are alert to the situation. Rangers face competition from English Premier League clubs but if Watson were to move to Scotland, there would be no development fee required.

Wright back in Turkey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers forward Scott Wright has returned to Turkey to finalise his move to new Super Lig club Pendikspor. The 25-year-old originally held talks in Istanbul last week before coming back to Glasgow, but the ex-Aberdeen man is back in the country with his representatives. The Ibrox club are expected to recoup a fee of around £500,000 should a transfer be completed.

Rieder would command huge fee

Swiss midfielder Fabian Rieder would cost in excess of €10million should Celtic wish to sign him, according to other clubs who have been interested in the 21-year-old, Rieder, who currently plays for Young Boys in his homeland, is one of the brightest prospects in Switzerland and the Scottish champions are one of many clubs said to be keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder. However, Borussia Moenchengladbach are out of the race after revealing Young Boys’ asking price. “Fabian Rieder is a good player,” says Gladbach’s managing director Roland Virkus, “but he costs more than ten million euros. That’s a [fee] the board can’t handle. That the player is good and interesting. That we’ve dealt with him, that’s clear. But, at the moment, we can’t think of Fabian Rieder.”

Van de Beek in line for La Liga

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has been loosely linked with Celtic, could be on his way to Spain, with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in talks to sign the Dutchman on loan for the whole season.

Hibs push on for Vente

Hibs remain in talks with Roda JC aimed at securing striker Dylan Vente before the start of the Premiership season. The Easter Road club are understood to be hopeful of getting a deal across the line in the next few days, as they seek out forward reinforcements following the sale of last season’s top scorer Kevin Nisbet to Millwall. But the 24-year-old, who netted 21 goals in 38 Eerste Divisie appearances last season, will not be eligible for the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes as players needed to be registered prior to the first leg.

Hearts take no chances with Boyce

Hearts are not prepared to risk the long-term fitness of Liam Boyce, who is making his way back from a serious knee injury. The striker was taken off as a precaution against Mansfield earlier this week and may not play any part against Leeds United in Sunday’s pre-season friendly. The impending arrivals of fellow forward Kyosuke Tagawa and Kenneth Vargas will allow Hearts coaching staff more time to ease the Northern Irishman back into first-team action

Aberdeen expected to add defender