Scottish transfers: Rangers departee trains alone, surprise Morelos suitor, Romano's Celtic update

Alfredo Morelos is a free agent after leaving Rangers this summer.

We take a look at some of the main transfer headlines across Scottish football and beyond this Monday morning:

Kamara trains alone ahead of Rangers exit

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is not training with the first team ahead of a probable move away from Ibrox. The 27-year-old Finn has a number of potential destinations and manager Michael Beale says while the decision to annexe him from the main group is amicable, he revealed there are “different enquiries” for the ex-Dundee man. “Glen was obviously given an extended break at the end of the season due to internationals, then he’s had a sickness problem which has run on,” explained Beale. “He’s training in isolation just now, not with the group, trying to get himself up to speed. There’s a lot in the background with Glen as well, with different enquiries and him talking to different people. So it’s best that he's to the side of the group. I’ve got no issues with him on a personal level — it’s a conversation we had a good few months ago.”

Celtic tipped to land Jota replacement

Celtic are continuing to work on a replacement for Jota, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese made a £25million move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad and despite the arrival of two new wide men in Marco Tilio and Yang Hyun-jun, the defending cinch Premiership champions are expected to reinvest. “For sure, they are in the market,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Celtic’s search for a new forward. “Let's see what will happen because this Jota deal was a big shock and unexpected this summer. But I think for sure they will sign a replacement there. They are looking at some options. Currently, it’s still not clear who is their top target, but for sure, they will sign a player there.” Celtic have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Tete, a Brazilian who played for new manager Brendan Rodgers last season at Leicester City.

Hearts have to wait for Vargas

Hearts will have to wait for the transfer of 21-year-old Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas. The Herediano player has agreed a deal with the Jambos, but the Edinburgh club will have to cut through red tape for his arrival. “There are different elements to signing someone who needs a work permit and a visa and things like that,” explained the club’s technical director Steven Naismith. “That timescale is outwith our hands. But we will hopefully have one player [FC Tokyo forward Kyosuke Tagawa] in, ready to go for next week.”

Morelos linked with Watford