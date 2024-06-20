The latest transfer news and speculation around Scottish football

Motherwell sign ex-Dundee forward

Motherwell have continued their summer recruitment drive by signing Zach Robinson on a two-year deal following his departure from AFC Wimbledon. The 22-year-old forward spent the past two seasons on loan at Dundee, where he scored 19 goals across 58 appearances. Robinson has now followed Ross Callachan, Johnny Koutroumbis, Tom Sparrow and Kofi Balmer in checking in at Fir Park this summer as Stuart Kettlewell’s squad rebuild gathers pace. In a further development at Fir Park, midfielder Callum Slattery has agreed a new one-year contract for the season ahead. “It’s pleasing to see another new face at the club,” Kettlewell told the Well website as he reflected on Robinson’s arrival. Getting so much business complete early on gives us a real base to work with. Zach is still young but has good experience of football in Scotland. He knows where the back of the net is and he adds more options for us up the top end of the park.” Motherwell also announced on Thursday that Ross Tierney has left the club to return to Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.

Rangers confirm signing

Rangers have confirmed the signing of out of contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Rangers have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Connor Barron following the expiry of his Aberdeen contract. The Scotland Under-21 international has penned a four-year deal and becomes the fourth summer arrival at Ibrox following on from Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala. Barron told the club website: “I am absolutely delighted. As soon as I started talking to the club I knew that this was the place for me to come. Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career. It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of. It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can't wait to get started.” Rangers manager Philippe Clement added: “We are thrilled to welcome Connor to the club. He’s a young talented player with the right mentality who’s already gathered a lot of experience in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe." Barron looks set to be joined at Ibrox by Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi. The Germany Under 20 international spent last season on loan at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga 2, scoring four times in 23 appearances. According to reports, talks have progressed positively with Kabadayi now more likely than not to complete his move to Glasgow.

Hibs legend finds new club

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of former Hibs defender Paul Hanlon on a three-year contract. The 34-year-old left Easter Road at the end of last season after more than 500 appearances for the Edinburgh club, and he has swiftly been reunited with another long-serving ex-Hibee in the shape of Lewis Stevenson, who signed for the Kirkcaldy club at the end of May. Rovers boss Ian Murray, who played with Hanlon at Hibs, told the club’s official website: “Paul is an excellent signing for us and a lot of work went into getting him. Left-footed centre-halves are hard to find, but Paul has played at the highest level in Scotland for a number of years and brings us real quality in defence and in terms of leadership, calmness and aggression. He reads the game exceptionally well and makes the squad stronger. We look forward to working with him and look forward to what he will bring to us also.”

Celtic receive new offer

It has been a quiet start to the transfer window at Celtic with no new arrivals as yet, and the retiring Joe Hart the only confirmed departure. That is expected to change in the coming days and weeks with movement expected in both directions as Brendan Rodgers finetunes his squad for next season's assault on the Champions League and the bid to retain the Premiership title. One player who could depart is Matt O'Riley with the star midfielder understood to be on the radar of a number of big clubs, with Newcastle and Atletico Madrid both linked. However, it is striker Oh Hyeon-gyu who could be first through the Parkhead exit door one offer already on the table for South Korea international. After seeing their initial £4m offer rejected by Celtic, reports in Belgium claim that Genk have now returned with a new improved offer for the 23-year-old.

Hearts confirm latest arrival

Blair Spittal is relishing the challenge of establishing himself at Hearts after signing a three-year deal with the Tynecastle club. The 28-year-old midfielder agreed a pre-contract with the Jambos earlier this year and was officially unveiled by the Edinburgh club on Thursday following his departure from Motherwell. Former Dundee United, Ross County and Partick Thistle player Spittal feels he has “matured” in recent years and is ready to deliver his best at Hearts. “I’m buzzing and absolutely delighted to be joining such a massive club,” Spittal told Hearts TV.“It’s been in the background for the last couple of months so to finally be here is a good feeling. “The position that I play in is one that’s judged by the numbers. Last season was a productive one for myself and it’s one that I’m looking to carry on. After one conversation with the manager, I knew I wanted to come here. This is a club that keeps moving forward and it was an offer I couldn’t turn down to come here."

