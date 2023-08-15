Celtic have been linked with another defender – this time from France – while Hibs have let one of their forwards go out on loan

Hibs Elias Melkersen has moved back to his homeland.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories doing the rounds in Scottish football this Tuesday morning:

Merlin on radar

Celtic are monitoring Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin, according to reports in the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old was a star performer for les Canaris as they managed to avoid relegation and his displays have caught the eye of clubs across the continent. However, Merlin’s asking price at the Beaujoire is approaching £7million. Rodgers, who is close to signing Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, wants to add more players to his team before the window closes at the end of the month.

Fraser ‘not right fit’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have also been linked with Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser, who is out of favour at St James Park. But Barry Ferguson, a former Rangers and Scotland midfielder, does not believe the deal will happen. He told Go Radio: “Do I think Celtic will sign Ryan Fraser? No, I don't. I don't think he suits Celtic. He's got pace and power but I think Celtic will go for someone who is tricky, like Jota. But he's had a right good career and has played numerous Premier League games so that will be interesting to see if something does happen but I do still think Celtic will bring in another two or three players.”

Young Rangers player linked with Brentford

Young Rangers forward Connor Young is on Brentford’s radar, according to reports. The 18-year-old joined the Ibrox club from Hibs’ youth teams last year but the EPL club, who signed his ex-Easter Road team-mate Ethan Laidlaw during this transfer window, are keen admirers and may make their move.

Melkersen leaves Hibs

Hibs forward Elias Melkersen has returned to his homeland and joined Strømsgodset on loan until the end of their domestic season. Signed from Bodo-Glimt in January 2022, the Norwegian has been unable to hold down a first-team place. “Elias has all the attributes to be a top player but needs regular football to continue his development,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson. “This loan move allows him to gain that in a league and country he knows well. We want him to use this loan as an opportunity to showcase his ability, and come back an even better player in January after the loan concludes."

Wright and McAuley take on Northern Ireland roles