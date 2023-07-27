All Sections
Scottish transfers: Italian clubs plan Celtic swoop, Rangers ace says no to move, hope over Armstrong

We take a look at some of the main stories this Thursday morning as transfer season continues to go into overdrive:
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST
Celtic defender Stephen Welsh.

Italian clubs set to make Welsh offers

A clutch of Italian clubs are weighing up a move for Celtic defender Stephen Welsh after quota rules on UK players coming into Serie A teams were relaxed, according to the Daily Record. Welsh, who is not a first-team regular at Celtic and faces further competition at centre-half following the arrival of Maik Nawrocki, has long-standing admirers in Udinese. Celtic are expected to command a seven-figure fee should offers come in for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist.

Sakala ‘says no to Saudi Arabia’

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has reportedly turned down a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha. The 26-year-old Zambian will be competing with new signings Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers – and potentially Danilo, should his move from Feyenoord be completed – for a first-team place and manager Michael Beale has warned players that they may end up on the periphery. Sakala would have landed a big payday in the Pro League but according to reports in the Daily Mail, he is not interested in a switch.

Tierney still in Arsenal’s plans

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with a move back to Celtic due to his lack of first-team football, is still in manager Mikel Arteta’s plans. The 26-year-old did not feature much last season and is behind Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back, but Arteta still rates Tierney highly and plans to utilise him this season.

Lowry wanted by Northampton

Young Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry has emerged as a transfer target for Northampton Town, according to the Daily Record. The 20-year-old could be subject of a loan move should the Ibrox outfit make him available.

Saints hope to hold on to Armstrong

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has “enjoyed pre-season”, according to his manager Russell Martin, with the playmaker’s new manager hoping to convince the ex-Celtic man to remain at St Mary’s despite relegation from England’s top tier.

