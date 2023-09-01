Scottish transfers: How deadline day went - Celtic and Aberdeen land new players, Rangers say no to bid

Premiership champions Celtic completed the loan signing of Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo with an option to buy the 21-year-old on the final day of the transfer window in Scotland.

New Celtic signing Paulo Bernardo is pictured after joining on a season-long loan from Benfica.

The Hoops signed Honduras winger Luis Palma and on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips earlier this week and the arrival of Bernardo was their final piece of business. In terms of outgoings, forward Sead Haksabanovic joined Stoke City on a season-long loan and midfielder Ismaila Soro earlier left Celtic for Beitar Jerusalem – 19 months after his final appearance for the club – while another out-of-favour player, Albian Ajeti, was set to seal a move to Turkish football.

Rangers manager Michael Beale did the majority of his business early in the window with nine new signings. It was a quiet deadline day at Ibrox, with the only notable piece of news coming early in the evening when Stoke City enquired about a loan move for defender Ben Davies. However, Beale was in no mood to let the player go so late in the window for the terms offered and the approach was rebuffed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen netted their 13th player of the window with the loan signing of Stefan Gartenmann from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland. The 26-year-old defender can play at either right-back or centre-half. His arrival coincided with the departure of former captain Anthony Stewart, who has returned to MK Dons on loan for the season. The Dons were also in the market for a midfielder and had made enquiries about St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus.

Dundee confirmed the first incoming signing of the Premiership on deadline day by bringing in Burnley winger Marcel Lewis on loan until January. The 21-year-old was previously on Chelsea’s books and has played for Union St Gilloise and Accrington. St Johnstone signed two players – 28-year-old Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler following a trial period and 25-year-old Charlton winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on a season-long loan, while Motherwell signed 19-year-old left-back Georgie Gent from Blackburn on loan until the end of the season in a deal which is expected to be their final piece of summer business.

Ross County signed Scotland Under-21 international midfielder Scott High on loan from Huddersfield. Manager Malky Mackay told County’s website: “I am delighted Scott has decided to join Ross County. At 22, he is a great age to join the club, and has experience playing in over 60 English Championship games.” It was a good day for the Staggies, who landed a seven-figure sell-on fee after Ross Stewart was sold by Sunderland to Southampton.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes landed the striker he so craved, with Andy Dallas joining on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley, pending SFA approval. The 24-year-old Glasgow-born forward came through the academy at Rangers, before impressing on loan spells with Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton which secured a move to Cambridge United in 2019. Dallas was also at Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Chesterfield prior to earning a three-year contract with League One side Barnsley earlier this summer.