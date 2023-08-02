There’s more activity at Rangers – both incoming and outgoing – while a new suitor has emerged for former Hibs defender Josh Doig.

Fulham are said to be looking at Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig.

We take a look at some of the main transfer headlines across Scottish football and beyond this Wednesday morning:

Saudis try for Sakala again

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Faysha are set to make a second bid for Rangers forward Fashion Sakala, according to reports. They failed with an initial attempt to land the Zambian two weeks ago but the Daily Mail claims that the Pro League outfit will table a £3million offer and attempt to convince the 26-year-old that his future lies away from Glasgow. Rangers are understood to be open to a sale given that they have spent in excess of £10m on a new forward line in Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers.

Cifuentes arrival imminent

LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes is expected to arrive in Glasgow in the next 48 hours to complete his move to Rangers. The Daily Record is reporting that the Ecuadorian has agreed a four-year deal and will become the Ibrox club’s tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window.

Tierney future likely to go on until end of August

Scottish defender Kieran Tierney has been subject of much speculation throughout the summer, with Newcastle and Celtic set to be at the head of the queue should he become available. However, it is now being suggested that any more away from the Gunners is likely to come at the end of the transfer window, with manager Mikel Arteta reluctant to sanction any major moves until all of his incoming transfer business has been concluded.

Doig linked with EPL outfit

Fulham are targeting former Hibs defender Josh Doig, according to reports in Italy. The Scotland Under-21 internationalist is currently at Hellas Verona and had been linked with switches to fellow Serie A outfits Torino and Bologna. However, the English Premier League club have emerged as contenders for his signature. The Easter Road hierarchy will be monitoring the situation with interest given they have a substantial sell-on clause.

Spurs stand firm on Kane