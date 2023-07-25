Rangers are now finalising their deal for Jose Cifuentes as a move for Danilo moves ever closer, while Hibs may lose out on a sell-on clause for Josh Doig.

Jose Cifuentes could be a Rangers player by the time they face Kilmarnock on August 5.

We’ve got all the latest transfer stories that are dominating the headlines across Scottish football this Tuesday morning …

Rangers finalise Cifuentes deal

Rangers look set to have Jose Cifuentes in their squad ahead of the cinch Premiership season beginning on August 5. The Ecuadorian midfielder has signed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club but rather than move in January, the Ibrox outfit want the deal done now. The Athletic reports that LAFC have now agreed a fee with Rangers and that the green light has been given for Cifuentes to travel across the Atlantic and complete his move. Rangers hope that they will also be able to land Feyenoord striker Danilo, after tabling a final bid that is much closer to the Eredivisie’s team’s valuation. A decision is expected imminently on his future.

Hendry set for £6.5m move

Scotland defender Jack Hendry is set for a £6.5million move from Club Brugge to Al-Ittifaq. Ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is now in charge of the Saudi Arabian club and reports suggest that the Scotland internationalist will make the switch very soon. Hendry, 28, has been capped 23 times by Scotland and is formerly of Celtic and Dundee.

Doig swap deal possibility could scupper Hibs windfall

Hellas Verona are exploring the possibility of a player swap deal with Torino that could end Hibs’ hopes of a sell-on fee. Hibs will be due a percentage of any transfer and Doig had been expected to leave for a fee approaching £5million. However, with Verona looking to land Kosovan full-back Mergim Vojvoda from Torino, a player trade is on the cards. Should that happen, the Easter Road club would miss out on a significant windfall.

St Johnstone want another three signings

St Johnstone have already made two new signings in Dimitar Mitov and Luke Jephcott, but manager Steven MacLean wants more. “We're getting close to another signing,” MacLean said. “Hopefully we'll get the next one over the line soon. Things are moving again. A couple have fallen through but fingers crossed we can keep adding quality. I'm happy with the two we've done and hopefully we can bring another three in.”

United could lose Niskanen

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen could leave Tannadice this summer to safeguard his international future. Following relegation to the Championship, the Finn has been linked with a move away. “He has had one or two conversations with the Finnish manager,” said Goodwin. “Whether something happens with Ilmari before the window remains to be seen but he’s still very much here and we look forward to getting him involved over the coming games.”

Hearts avoid Kent hijack

Hearts have completed the signing of centre-back Frankie Kent from Peterborough after fending off an attempt to hijack the deal by a cinch Premiership rival The 27-year-old former Arsenal youth player has signed a three-year contract after Peterborough received an undisclosed fee. Hearts say they saw off some “stiff, late opposition” to sign the former Colchester player, who joined Posh in 2019 and made 170 appearances, helping the club to promotion to the Championship in 2021 and the League One play-offs last season. Sporting director Joe Savage told the Hearts website: “It’s also pleasing that he remained committed to joining us despite another Scottish club trying to get involved late on and I suppose we should take it as a compliment that our recruitment strategy is being mimicked elsewhere.”

Tierney joins Walsall on season-long loan

Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney has joined Sky Bet League Two side Walsall on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old Irishman only had 19 minutes of first-team action after Stuart Kettlewell took charge in early February, although he was troubled by injury in the latter part of the season. Tierney told Walsall’s website: “I want to play games, kick on here at Walsall and have a good season.” The former Bohemians player’s Fir Park contract runs until the summer of 2025.

Aberdeen boss Robson hopeful of further signings

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is optimistic of completing further transfer deals after overcoming disruption in the club’s scouting unit. The Dons lost head of recruitment Darren Mowbray to Southampton not long after last season ended but recently brought in Jordan Miles from West Ham as a replacement. Robson has added five new players to his squad as well as re-signing Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie following loan spells. “It’s not ideal when you lose your head of recruitment halfway through a window, but this is football and it happens sometimes,” he told Sky Sports News. “I had ones that I wanted done as soon as we could and we managed to do that. There are ones now that take a wee bit longer to get over the line, but hopefully we’re down the line with some and we can see where that takes us over the coming weeks.”

Dundee sign Forest defender Donnelly on loan