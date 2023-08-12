Celtic are closing in on a new defender, Rangers’ No 2 goalkeeper is linked with a couple of clubs, while Aberdeen, Livingston and St Johnstone have brought in new players in the past 24 hours.

Celtic forward Liel Abada continues to attract interest from clubs on the continent.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories in Scottish football this Saturday morning ahead of a busy weekend of Premiership football:

Lagerbielke set to join Celtic next week

Celtic are expected to complete the signing of Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke next week. The Glasgow club have agreed a fee, believed to be in the region of £3million, for the 23-year-old centre-half and barring any unexpected hitches, he should be part of Brendan Rodgers’s squad for the Viaplay Cup clash against Kilmarnock a week on Sunday. Lagerbielke, who has been capped once by Sweden, has been identified as Carl Starfelt’s replacement after his countryman joined Celtic Vigo earlier this week.

Starfelt reveals reasons for joining Celta

Starfelt has explained his reasons for leaving Celtic to join Spanish outfit Celtic Vigo. “I want to try myself in the Spanish league, which is one of the best competitions in the world," he said. "I believe in the project that Celta is building, it seems very nice to me. I spoke with [sporting advisor] Luis Campos and the coach, and they both showed me their interest in to join this project. My first day here has been very good. I have had the opportunity to get to know the team, both my new teammates and the coaching staff. I really want to start."

Abada bids could be incoming

Sky Sports are reporting that Celtic could field bids from two unnamed clubs for forward Liel Abada. The Israeli has a number of suitors across the continent and has been heavily linked with a move away in each transfer window. Moreover, there is speculation that Brighton could turn to Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate as a replacement for Moises Caicedo, who is expected to join either Chelsea or Liverpool for £110m.

Jota set for Al-Shabab loan

Just weeks after moving to Al-Ittihad from Celtic for £25m, Jota looks set to be loaned to another club in the Pro League. Reports from Saudi Arabian media sources claim that the Portuguese will be sent to the Riyadh-based outfit for the upcoming season as Nuno Espirito Santo trims his squad.

McCrorie linked with Man Utd again

Manchester United have again been credited with an interest in Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie. The 25-year-old is set to play back-up to Jack Butland and Ibrox and is reported to want first-team football. Whether he would get that at Old Trafford remains to be seen, while Polish champions Rakow are also monitoring his situation. McCrorie is regarded as one of Scotland’s brightest goalkeeping prospects but has found it hard to secure a regular place in the Rangers XI.

Aberdeen’s swoop for McGarry

Aberdeen have completed the signing of New Zealand full-back James McGarry after triggering his release clause at Central Coast Mariners. The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Pittodrie and Mariners boss Nick Montgomery told the Daily Record: “Aberdeen triggered a buy-out clause to sign James so it was hard for us to keep him. I first heard about Aberdeen’s interest a couple of weeks ago when his agent contacted us after the A-League Grand Final. He had strong interest from other European clubs.”

Livingston sign Nigerian teenager Lawal

Livingston have signed 19-year-old Nigerian midfielder Samson Lawal from top-flight side Pro Success in his home country. Described as an “energetic and versatile” midfielder, Lawal cannot feature against Rangers on Saturday but could be involved soon afterwards. Manager David Martindale said: “I’m excited as to what Samson will bring to the group of players we currently have here at the club. He’s a very versatile footballer who has not long turned 19 and I genuinely believe there is a huge amount of development still to come from Samson."

St Johnstone bring in Crewe goalkeeper Richards