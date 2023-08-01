Scottish transfers: Celtic want more, Rangers target on move, Aberdeen boot out bid, ex-Hibs striker lands new club

Former Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych has signed a permanent contract with Swansea.

We take a look at some of the main transfer headlines across Scottish football and beyond this Tuesday morning:

Rodgers wants to do more Celtic business

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he wants to do more business in the transfer window. The defending league champions have already brought in five players – Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyeok-kyi Kwon, Hjun-jun Yang and Marco Tilio – and while he won’t be spending outlandish fees, the Northern Irishman does want to continue recruiting. “There is still quite a way to go in the window so we will look to improve the squad again,” confirmed Rodgers. “We have done a lot of early business which has been great, it allows the players to come in and settle, and of course we want to do some more. But I am quite calm on that.”

Former Rangers target set for move

Arsenal defender Auston Trusty, who was a transfer target for Rangers earlier in the window, is set to land a move away from the Gunners. The Daily Telegraph reports that Sheffield United are in pole position to land the American player.

Adams wanted by host of clubs

Scotland striker Che Adams is now attracting interest from a number of English Premier League clubs, with Everton and Bournemouth joining Wolves in tracking him. Adams is expected to leave Southampton this summer after their relegation to the Skybet Championship.

Dons fight to keep Ramadani

Aberdeen have reportedly rejected a bid of £800,000 from Lecce for their Albanian midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Italian media outlets claim the Serie A side are keen to sign him, but their first bid has fallen short of the Dons’ valuation. Speculation has surrounded Ramadani all summer, with the midfielder handing over the majority of kit over to fans after Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win over Charlton Athletic.

Ex-Hibee Kukharevych joins Swansea

Former Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych has signed for English Championship outfit Swansea City. The Ukrainian was on loan at the Easter Road club from Swansea and despite the 22-year-old enjoying his time in Edinburgh, his future lies in Wales after he penned a three-year deal with them.

Macca plans to reinforce

With seven senior players sidelined, St Johnstone are expected to reinforce this week after a disastrous Viaplay Cup group-stage campaign. Manager Steven MacLean said: “ We’ll seriously need to look at things if the injury situation doesn’t clear up. Nicky [Clark] needs another scan – he’ll see the specialist and we’ll know more about him. He tried to run and wasn’t comfortable. We have to address it again. [Chris] Kane’s ankle is no better. The scan showed a bit of damage. He’s going to see someone on Friday. Callum Booth has a back spasm, could hardly walk, Ali Crawford has a recurring calf problem that could take him out for three weeks or more, James Brown felt his calf at the weekend and is a big doubt for Hearts – and Cammy MacPherson has a foot strain.”

