Scottish transfers: Celtic star 'rejects' new contract, Morelos wanted by two clubs, Aberdeen sign defender

Defender moves to Pittodrie

Aberdeen have signed Finnish international defender Richard Jensen from Polish side Górnik Zabrze for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old centre-back, who also has experience of playing the Netherlands, has joined on a three-year contract and becomes the club’s 11th signing of the summer. “I am delighted to welcome Richard to Pittodrie,” said Dons boss Barry Robson. “It’s no secret that we’ve been looking to strengthen our defensive options, particularly on the left side “We’ve tracked Richard for some time but weren’t sure if we were going to be able to make a deal happen, so I am delighted we have been able to get It over the line with Górnik. He is a strong competitor and demonstrated his leadership qualities having been a captain in the past. He is predominantly a left-centre back and equally comfortable in a back 3 or back 4. His quality on the ball and running capacity means he’s well suited for how we want to play, and he’ll be a strong addition for the club.”

Jensen's arrival comes a day after Aberdeen confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath, who was released by Wigan at the end of last season after a loan spell with Dundee United. According to reports, the Dons are also close to completing a six-figure deal to sign Senegalese striker Pape Habib Gueye from Belgian First Division club K.V. Kortrijk. The 23-year-old has a year remaining on his contract but has found first-team action limited recently.

Reo Hatate has reportedly turned down Celtic's opening contract extension offer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic star 'rejects' new contract

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reo Hatate has reportedly turned down a new contract offer from Celtic. The Japanese midfielder is under contract until 2026 but Celtic are keen to tie him down on a longer deal amid rumoured interest from the English Premier League. Hatate was a star performer under Ange Postecoglou as Celtic lifted the treble last season but he failed to make the starting line-up for the opening two league matches under Brendan Rodgers. He missed the weekend defeat to Kilmarnock with a calf injury and is expected to be sidelined for up to a month. Sky Sports report that Hatate turns down the club's opening contract offer but is open to negotiation and talks are ongoing. Celtic are also keen to tie down winger Liel Abada on a longer deal and have also opened discussions with the Israel international over an extension and improved terms.

Morelos wanted by two clubs

Alfredo Morelos is still without a club three months on from his Rangers exit but is attracting interest from Russia, according to his agent. Morelos spent six years at Ibrox and became the club's all-time record goalscorer in Europe but he struggled for fitness and form during his final campaign in Glasgow. The 27-year-old is still a free agent but the 11-times capped Colombia international could soon be plying his trade in Russia after his agent Martin Camagno revealed Spartak Moscow and Zenit are interested in signing him. Speaking to Sport24, the agent said: “The transfer of Morelos to Russia is still possible. There is not only Zenit and Spartak showing interest in him, but also other Russian Premier League clubs.”

Saints to loan Newcastle starlet

St. Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has confirmed that the club are closing in on a loan move for Newcastle under-21 midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke. "Jay has been involved with the Newcastle first team in pre-season," MacLean said. "He was in the squad against Rangers and got some game-time against Villarreal. He’s got a really good pedigree and Newcastle have high hopes for him. He showed a real eagerness to come here