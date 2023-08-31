Scottish transfers: Celtic set for busy 24 hours, ball in Rangers player's court, Aberdeen linked with EPL man

There are less than 48 hours remaining of the transfer window as a number of Scottish clubs look to conclude business before midnight on Friday.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is expected to join Celtic on loan.

We talk you through some of the main stories doing the rounds on Thursday on what is also a busy night for Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in Europe:

Celtic set to be busy

Celtic completed the signing of Honduran winger Luis Palma on Wednesday evening and more arrivals are expected at Celtic Park. Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is set to join on loan as manager Brendan Rodgers tries to ease a defensive injury crisis, while 21-year-old Benfica attacking midfielder Paulo Bernardo’s loan move to Parkhead is at an advanced stage. Celtic are also hopeful of tying down forward Liel Abada on a new improved contract amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Ball now in Kamara’s court

Rangers have reportedly agreed a £5million fee with Leeds United for the sale of Glen Kamara. The Finland internationalist is not part of the Ibrox club’s plans and will now look to finalise personal terms with the Elland Road club. In terms of incoming at Rangers, manager Michael Beale is understood to want another centre-half ahead of the window slamming shut on Friday.

Aberdeen linked with EPL midfielder

Aberdeen are one of a number of clubs open to signing Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick. The 31-year-old is free to leave St James’ Park and the Dons, as well as clubs in the English Championship, are monitoring his situation. Aberdeen owner Dave Cormack revealed earlier this week that the club are looking to add at least one more player before the deadline.

Livingston keen to keep Nouble

Manager David Martindale now hopes that his star striker Joel Nouble will remain at the club. The English forward is the Lions’ most sellable asset, but Martindale does not want to lose him so late in the window. “I’d be delighted if Joel is here on September 2,” the manager said. “I’m pleasantly surprised nothing’s happened. I’m at the stage where if my phone doesn’t ring soon with a reasonable offer, I won’t be entertaining it late on in the window – or I’d be pushing for it not to be entertained.”

Motherwell set to sign Shaw

Former Hibs, Ross County and Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw is set for a return to Scottish football with Motherwell. The Steelmen need a new forward after injuries to Conor Wilkinson, Mika Biereth and Jon Obika and 25-year-old Shaw, who is currently at Barnsley, is poised for a loan move to the Fir Park outfit.

Birighitti looking for Dundee United exit