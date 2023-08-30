Scottish transfers: Celtic reject English bid, Eden Hazard offer revealed, Rangers to push signing deadline, Hibs make manager move
Celtic reject bid
Celtic have turned down another approach for midfielder Matt O'Riley, this time from south of the border. The Denmark Under-21 international was the subject of a surprise bid from Serie A side Bologna last week, which Celtic rejected. Now Parkhead bosses have booted out another offer from Leeds United, but, according to reports, the English giants are set to return with another offer ahead of Friday's transfer deadline. Southampton, who are managed by O'Riley's former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, are also said to be weighing up a move for the 22-year-old, who is under contract at Celtic until 2026. Leeds are also closing in on a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara with terms reportedly agreed on a £5.5m transfer from Ibrox for the Finnish international.
Celtic near double deal
As well as batting away offers for current stars, Celtic are also reportedly closing in on two new signings. With winger Luis Palma set to complete a £3.5m move from Greek side Aris in the next 48 hours, the club are also in discussions with Benfica over a loan move for Portugal Under-21 international midfielder Paulo Bernardo in a deal which would include an option to buy. A move for Danish striker Mathias Kvistgaarden is highly unlikely, however, with reports suggesting that Brondby are not prepared to sell the 21-year-old before Friday's transfer deadline.
Hazard offer revealed
Belgian superstar Eden Hazard is weighing up his future following his Real Madrid departure and could even hang up his boots despite receiving multiple offers to continue his career. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, one of those offers came from an unnamed club in Scotland, which, realistically, could only have come from either Rangers or Celtic. It follows internet rumours in recent days that Ibrox boss Michael Beale had made a bid to land the former Chelsea star with mocked up pictures of Hazard in a Rangers strip appearing on social media. Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 appearances at Stamford Bridge before making an £89m transfer to Real Madrid 2019.
Rangers to push deadline
Rangers' attempts to sign defender Harry Souttar from Leiceister City could go down to the wire. The Australia international has fallen out of favour under new manager Enzo Maresca this season following his £15 arrival from Stoke City in January. A move to Ibrox to team up with older brother, John, could be on the cards with The Athletic reporting that the deal "could go through closer to Friday's deadline". Souttar's arrival potentially hinges on Rangers offloading centre-back Ben Davies with English Championship sides said to be considering a move for the out of favour centre-back, who was signed from Liverpool for £4m last summer.
Hibs make manager move
Hibs have idenitified former boss Neil Lennon as their “number one” target to replace Lee Johnson, according to a report. Johnson was sacked after starting the season with three straight league defeats which left Hibs bottom of the Scottish Premiership. Lennon spent two-and-a-half years in the Easter Road hotseat, winning promotion from the Scottish Championship and securing European football with a fourth-placed finish in the top flight before leaving under a cloud in January 2019 after being suspended by the club following an exchange with fellow employees. However, that appears water under the bridge with the Scottish Sun reporting that Hibs bosses have "sounded out" Lennon over the prospect of making a remarkable return, with the 52-year-old already confirming his interest in the role.
