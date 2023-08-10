Scottish transfers: Celtic duo exit, Rangers linked with £15m star, Scotland striker makes 'dream' EPL move

Starfelt departs - replacement lined up

Celtic have confirmed the departure of Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo on a permanent transfer - with a potential replacement already lined up. The Sweden centre-back made 87 appearances and won five trophies after joining from Rubin Kazan two years ago. Manager Brendan Rodgers signalled on Saturday that Starfelt was on his way out after giving the defender a farewell appearance off the bench during the champions’ 4-2 win over Ross County. The centre-half’s partner, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, left Celtic for Sporting Lisbon this summer and Starfelt was keen to follow her out of Glasgow. A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic wishes Carl Starfelt every success in his future career.” Starfelt's place in the Celtic squad could be taken by a fellow countryman with a discussions taking place over a possible move for Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke. Reports in Sweden claim that the Parkhead side have submitted a £3m offer for the 23-year-old centre-back who has impressed in the Allsvenskan this season.

Celtic youngster exits on loan - with another to follow

Celtic defender Ben McPherson has joined Queen’s Park on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old right-back has made first team appearances for Celtic during pre-season but will spend the rest of the campaign learning his trade in the Championship. “After a good period in pre-season with Celtic, both the club and I felt that a loan move would be ideal for my further development,” McPherson told the Spiders' official website said. “There was interest from other clubs, but once I had spoken to Marijn Beuker and Robin Veldman about the project and philosophy at Queen’s Park, I felt it would be a first-class opportunity for me to continue to learn and develop at a very progressive club. I am here to work hard and to give 110% effort to the club, staff, my colleagues on the pitch, and most importantly the fans.” Another young Celtic defender, Ben Summers, is also wanted for a loan move to the Championship with Dunfermline Athletic reportedly in negotations to secure the 19-year-old's services.

Scotland striker makes 'dream' EPL move

Luton have signed Scottish international Jacob Brown from Stoke for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old forward, who has been capped six times by his country, scored nine times for the Potters last season and also in their 4-1 victory over Rotherham on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship. “It still doesn’t feel real,” Brown said. “I’ve known about the interest for a long time and, since I’ve known about it, I’ve been so excited. So for it to be finally done, I’m over the moon. It’s every kid’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve not done it yet. I need to work hard and earn my chance. But if I do get that chance, I’m so grateful and looking forward to it. The journey the club has gone on and where it has come from, you can see how much it means to the players, the staff and the fans to be going into the Premier League. To be a part of that now I’m buzzing for it, and I’m just going to work my hardest and give my all for the fans.”

Hatters manager Rob Edwards added: “Jacob really suits the way we want to play. He has power, speed, athleticism, a really good engine to press and continually do that. He can score goals and we want him to be ruthless when he gets the opportunities. He can play in a number of different positions, too. We see him as a striker but if we were to change shape, he can play out wide.”

Harry Souttar Rangers rumour branded 'lazy'

Rangers manager Michael Beale refused to be drawn on reports linking the club with a move for Leicester City centre-half Harry Souttar, whose brother John already plays for the Ibrox side. Harry, an Australia international who starred at the World Cup in Qatar last year, only joined Leicester in a £15m transfer from Stoke in January. Beale also dismissed stories claiming that left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will leave the club imminently. “There is nothing to report this evening,” Beale said after the 2-1 win over Servette in Wednesday's Champions League qualifier. “Ridvan is very happy despite losing his best mate Fashion Sakala and he will return to training next week. Harry Souttar, there might be a bit of lazy stuff around that because his brother plays for us and he follows our club. If there is any news on that then you will be the first to know.”

