We take a look at some of the main transfer headlines and some of the more fanciful rumours across Scottish football and beyond this Saturday morning:

Interest builds in Starfelt

Clubs in England and further afield are preparing bids for Celtic defender Carl Starfelt. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Celtic Park this summer and despite having two years left on his deal, it becoming apparent that the Swede’s future may lie elsewhere. Russian outfit Spartak Moscow have long held an interest in the former Rubin Kazan centre-back but there is now interest emerging from clubs in England. Celtic look to have prepared for Starfelt’s potential departure by bringing in Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw.

Soro set to leave Celtic

Forgotten Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro is set to leave Celtic on a permanent deal to French club Valenciennes, according to reports in France. The Ivorian was on loan at Arouca last season and is nowhere near the first-team picture at Parkhead. It is believed that the Ligue 2 outfit, whose campaign begins next weekend, are close to finalising the deal for the 25-year-old in the coming days.

Tillman on cusp of PSV move

Malik Tillman, the midfielder who spent last season on loan at Rangers, appears close to finding a new club. The 21-year-old USA internationalist is reportedly on the verge of a a loan move to PSV Eindhoven, who are looking to replace Xavi Simons. Depending on the progress of both Rangers and PSV in the Champions League, the two clubs could meet in the final qualifying round and an intriguing reunion between Tillman and his former team.

Lowry eager to impress after joining Hearts

Alex Lowry is eager to make his Hearts debut against St Johnstone on Saturday after “stepping out of his comfort zone” by leaving boyhood club Rangers on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old midfielder has been allowed to join the Tynecastle side in a bid to get more game time after making 10 appearances since his debut for the Light Blues in January 2022. Rangers have an option to recall Lowry in January. The Scotland Under-21 cap could make his debut in the cinch Premiership opener away to Saints after becoming the fifth signing made by Jambos’ technical director Steven Naismith and head coach Frankie McAvoy this summer. “I’m buzzing and delighted to get this done,” Lowry told Hearts TV. “I want to get going and play in front of the fans at Tynecastle and repay Steven and Frankie’s faith in bringing me here. This was definitely the right place to come, the style of play really suits me. I’m very creative, my first thought is always forward. I like to play passes that not many people see. I’ll work hard for the team, and do my bit off the ball, so I can hopefully create chances in better positions. There just seems to be a buzz around the place. I just want to be out playing in front of the Hearts fans as quick as possible. Hopefully it’s tomorrow against St Johnstone but we’ll wait and see. I’ve been at Rangers all my life, so to step out of my comfort zone is something I’m really looking forward to. I’ve played at Tynecastle a few times and it’s always a stadium I love coming to. It’s so tight and there’s so much energy around the place. It’s a great place to play football.”

Shankland catches eye in Israel

Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are managed by Robbie Keane, are mulling over the prospect of bidding for Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland, according to reports. In what is a surprise story, TEAMtalk claims that the Scotland internationalist is on a list of forwards Keane is considering. It would take a sizeable offer to the Jambos to even consider parting with their top scorer last season.

Hibs mull over goalkeeping move

Hibs are expected to decide in the coming days whether to bolster their goalkeeping ranks. With David Marshall and Jojo Wollacott both picking up muscle injuries in Thursday’s European win over Inter Club d’Escaldes, manager Lee Johnson can only call upon young duo Max Boruc and Murray Johnston, who was recalled on loan from Queen of the South on Friday. Much will depend on the scan results for Marshall on a hamstring issue before making the call whether to dive into the transfer or emergency loan market.

Saints move made sense for Olufunwa