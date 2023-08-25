Scottish transfers: Celtic boot out bid, Kieran Tierney loan move 'agreed', Rangers star branded unaffordable

Celtic have been linked with a number of names this week but one target appears to be closing in on a move to Parkhead while others are moving elsewhere …

Kieran Tierney move 'agreed'

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is set to end his Arsenal exile - but he won't be returning to Celtic. That's because the former Hoops left-back is on the cusp of joining Spanish side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan. The 26-year-old was bombed out of the Gunners first-team squad by manager Mikel Arteta this week but a "verbal agreement" has now been reached that will see him spend the rest of the season in La Liga. It is good news for Scotland manager Steve Clarke with one of his star players now set to earn some much-needed game-time in one of the top leagues in Europe, with Sociedad also having qualified for the Champions League group stages. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: "Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Arsenal on loan deal — no buy option clause. Tierney has accepted, medical being scheduled after clubs exchange all documents. Salary will be covered until June."

Ryan Fraser set for loan move

Kieren Tierney is on the cusp of leaving Arsenal with discussions over a loan move to Real Sociedad at an advanced stage. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has been linked with Celtic during the current window, but Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed the winger is in talks over joining Southampton on a season-long loan. The Scotland international has been frozen out of the first team picture at his current club after a reported fall-out with Howe and last played for the Magpies in October 2022. Recent reports suggested Celtic were interested in bringing the 29-year-old to Parkhead. But speaking on Friday morning, Howe revealed: “There may be something with Ryan happen regarding Southampton. Apart from that, that’s all I know at the minute.”

'We cannot afford Ianis Hagi'

Ianis Hagi could depart Rangers before the end of the window after expressing his frustration at a lack of game-time this season. However, the prospects of the 24-year-old linking up with his legendary father in his homeland have been downplayed. Former Barcelona star Gheorghe Hagi is manager of Romanian champions Farul Constanta but club president Gheorghe Popescu, who is also his brother-in-law, has admitted they cannot afford to buy the unsettled Rangers star.

He said: "We can't afford Ianis Hagi. It would be sensational if we could afford to bring in a player of Ianis' stature, but unfortunately not.

"I am convinced that Ianis will return to the highest level, to a very, very good team. His talent is extraordinary and I am sure that things will go back to normal as soon as possible.

"As far as I know, there have been no offers for him. But when he makes his decision about his future, he will pick a club that will be good for him and he will return to his best form again soon."

Celtic target misses training

Celtic appear to be closing in on the signing of Aris winger Luis Palma after he was posted missing from the Greek club's training on Thursday. The 23-year-old Honduran international is also wanted by clubs in the US and Saudi Arabia - and was previously linked with Rangers - but according to reports in Greece, a move to Parkhead is the player's preference after Celtic launched a £3.5m bid this week. Palma has started the Greek season in red-hot form with two goals and three assists in five appearances continuing his impressive numbers from last season which saw him involved in 21 goal contributions across 36 matches. Celtic are looking to add more quality in the wide area following the £25m departure of Jota to Saudi Arabia last month but have been priced out of a move for Wolves winger Daniel Podence and Newcastle's Ryan Fraser with wages a stumbling block.

Patrick Roberts 'going nowhere'

Celtic have been credited with an interest in bringing Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts back to the club, but his current manager, former Hoops boss Tony Mowbray, insists he is going nowhere. Roberts impressed while a loan at Celtic from Manchester City during Brendan Rodgers first spell in charge of the club, and has been in good form for Sunderland in the Championship since joining them last year. “Definitely 100 percent,” Mowbray replied when asked if Roberts would be staying at the club amid links to Celtic. “He’s just had a nice new haircut. He’s as happy as a sandboy. That’s news to me, there’s people interested in Patrick is there? That’s not a concern at all to me. Patrick is in the right place, he’s rebuilding a career back to the level where I feel as if we can get him to and I hope he enjoys the freedom he’s being given to attack and not to worry about losing the ball every now and then. When he eliminates people, two or three or four, and we score it’s amazing to see. I don’t think there’s an issue with Patrick.”

