Scottish transfers: Another defender linked with Rangers, 'crucial' few days for Celtic, Tierney twist

Another centre-half has been proposed as a Rangers target, Celtic are facing a big few weeks in the transfer market and Livingston want a better fee for their star striker.

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United has been linked with Rangers.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories making the headlines this Thursday morning ahead of a busy night for Scottish clubs in Europe:

Rangers linked with Posh player

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards is the latest centre-half to be linked with Rangers. The 20-year-old is reportedly a target for Ibrox boss Michael Beale and is also being monitored by West Ham and Bournemouth. Speaking in July, Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony said he would be “amazed” if the youngster would still at be London Road come the start of the season. “It's an absolute joke Ronnie is still here,” McAnthony said at the time. “We're all amazed and it's not because we're being greedy or silly. He's now far too good for us and I don't believe he'll still be with us when the season starts. He's made for some of the teams in the Premier League. This isn't me making an advert for him, but clubs need to be serious and do the right deal.” Rangers are expected to sign a centre-half before the transfer window closes and have been linked with players such as Harry Souttar, Jake Cooper and Jonathan Panzo during the summer.

Leeds told to make bid for Kamara

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forgotten Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara would be an excellent signing for Leeds, according to their former Scottish forward Ross McCormack. The Finn has been told he can leave Ibrox, with the Whites one of many interested parties. "Every single game Glen plays he's at least a 7.5 out of 10, he doesn't give the ball away and he'd give them great stability,” said McCormack in the Daily Mail. "Leeds have a great young talent in Archie Gray and he'd benefit from having someone like Glen alongside him. Glen has played nearly every game for Finland since the last European Championships - he's got over 50 caps - and played regularly for Rangers in Europe, what he can pass on to young players like Gray is invaluable. He's more than good enough for the level."

Romano speaks on Celtic

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Celtic may be fielding bids soon for some of their star players. Speculation has continued all summer over the futures of Liel Abada and Reo Hatate, who are admired across the continent, and the club have already lost Jota to Al-Ittihad and Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo. “The next few days and weeks are going to be important for Celtic to keep their players at the club,” said Romano. “This is crucial, and they know that after the Starfelt deal with Celta Vigo, it’s important for them to keep the players at the club, and then we will see the next moves at the end of the window.

Potential twist in Tierney tale

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has been heavily mooted for a transfer to Newcastle, but that deal now looks in jeopardy after the Magpies turned their attention to Lewis Hall. The 18-year-old Chelsea player would cost Newcastle £35million, with manager Eddie Howe saying recently that the St James’ Park outfit only had one more big deal in them. Tierney, 26, is a peripheral figure at Arsenal right now.

Nouble bids need to be higher