Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs.

However, he may not be the only Celtic player courting interest from the Middle East, while there

Hatate catching eye of Saudi clubs

As Jota’s move from Celtic Park to Saudi Arabian outfit enters its final stages, there is some suggestion that his team-mate Reo Hatate could be joining him in the oil-rich country. It has been reported that the 25-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the Pro League, including Al-Ittihad, who are closing in on Jota. Hatate, who is now establishing himself in the Japan set-up, also has admirers across Europe and was watched by scouts from German clubs during the second part of last season.

Kyogo ‘does not know what future holds’

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi says he does not know what the future holds but says he is planning to enjoy “every moment” at Celtic. Speaking to Sponichi in his homeland, Furuhashi said: “As I keep scoring goals and Celtic continues to win. I’ve heard that news was released in Japan that the level of Scottish Premiership is recognised as 'not high'. Certainly, top teams play very good football, but Celtic also had a lot of tough games. It’s natural for various people to have various opinions. But on the contrary, it means that people are paying attention to my play and Celtic, so I think about it positively. I actually have valuable experiences at Celtic, and Celtic is the club with great history. There are many players who want to play here for as long as possible, including me. But no one knows the future. Players may be injured or are transferred. And some players may be retiring. I never know about my future, so I just want to enjoy every moment at Celtic. But I still have room for development. I want to be a player who can score more goals. I will continue to work hard next season so that I can become a more powerful player."

Dessers set to join up with Rangers

Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers is expected to join up with his new Rangers team-mates this week at the club’s German pre-season training camp. A transfer from Italian club Cremonese is at an advanced stage and it is anticipated that an official announcement will be made later this week. However, speculation continues over the future of midfielder Ianis Hagi, who has been linked with Lecce.

Aberdeen midfielder ‘wanted’

Ylber Ramadani, Aberdeen’s Albanian midfielder, is attracting interest from Lecce as well, according to reports in the player’s homeland. The 27-year-old joined the Dons last summer and helped them finish third in the cinch Premiership. However, the Italian outfit are keen to reinforce this summer and Ramadani is supposedly on their wishlist.

Boyce ‘wants to repay Hearts’