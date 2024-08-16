Clubs will have an hour less to conclude their business on August 30

The summer transfer window in Scotland will close slightly earlier this year, with the deadline now set at 11pm on Friday, August 30 for deals to be completed.

Usually Scottish clubs have until midnight to do transfer business, but the Scottish Football Association wrote to all SPFL member clubs on Friday to inform them that they will have an hour less to conclude their activity in this window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotsman understands that the reasoning given to clubs is to ensure that International Transfer Certificates can be requested prior to midnight on the FIFA system, which is an hour ahead on Central European Time and will therefore reduce the risk of late submissions being referred to the FIFA Player Status Department. Clubs have been told that all relevant documentation needs to be submitted on to the FIFA TMS and the new national registration system, which is called COMET, by 11pm on the 30th.

The new transfer window time for Scottish clubs has been set. | SNS Group

In exceptional circumstances, Scottish clubs will still be able to process transfers after the deadline so long as a deal sheet, relevant documentation and, where applicable, a request for ITC for cross-border transfers is submitted prior to 11pm deadline.