Scottish transfer window closure time brought forward as SPFL clubs informed of changes
The summer transfer window in Scotland will close slightly earlier this year, with the deadline now set at 11pm on Friday, August 30 for deals to be completed.
Usually Scottish clubs have until midnight to do transfer business, but the Scottish Football Association wrote to all SPFL member clubs on Friday to inform them that they will have an hour less to conclude their activity in this window.
The Scotsman understands that the reasoning given to clubs is to ensure that International Transfer Certificates can be requested prior to midnight on the FIFA system, which is an hour ahead on Central European Time and will therefore reduce the risk of late submissions being referred to the FIFA Player Status Department. Clubs have been told that all relevant documentation needs to be submitted on to the FIFA TMS and the new national registration system, which is called COMET, by 11pm on the 30th.
In exceptional circumstances, Scottish clubs will still be able to process transfers after the deadline so long as a deal sheet, relevant documentation and, where applicable, a request for ITC for cross-border transfers is submitted prior to 11pm deadline.
Most clubs in Scotland's top flight are expected to be active right up to the window, which is now in line with the guidelines in England. Celtic have concluded the biggest transfer so far, signing Adam Idah from Norwich City earlier this week in a deal that could cost them upwards of £9 million.
