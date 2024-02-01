Scottish transfer deadline day LIVE: Celtic and Rangers signings | Hearts on Shankland alert | Hibs eye defender | Van Veen wanted
Transfer deadline day – one of the most eagerly anticipated dates on the football calendar – has arrived with Scottish Premiership clubs preparing for some last minute wheeling and dealing before the window slams shut.
Celtic and Rangers are both expected to make signings with Adam Idah due to arrive at Parkhead on loan from Norwich City while Oscar Cortes is finalising a move to Ibrox on loan from French club Lens. Those two may not be the only new faces in Glasgow while departures are also possible at both clubs.
Over in Edinburgh, Hearts will be on Lawrence Shankland alert as interested clubs continue to monitor the prolific striker. Rangers have shown interest but have yet to make a move, while clubs in English Championship are also known to be admirers of the 28-year-old.
Hibs, meanwhile, are expected to sign Bournemouth centre-back Owen Bevan on deadline day – their third recruit from their new partner club – while a loan departure is also possible following a window that has already seen six players head through the Easter Road exit door.
Scottish transfer deadline day LIVE
Devine to leave Rangers?
Adam Devine could depart Rangers on transfer deadline day, according to a report. Motherwell and Kilmarnock are both said to be interested in taking the right-back on loan for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old has made just one substitute appearance for Rangers this season which came in the League Cup win over Morton in August. He impressed during a brief run of Premiership games last season while covering for injuries and, according to the Rangers Review, will be allowed to leave to gain some additional first-team experience.
Van Veen wanted
Motherwell have not ruled out a last-minute return for Kevin van Veen during this transfer window, according to assistant manager Stephen Frail.
Groningen are open to offers for the out-of-favour striker and a loan could be their only option as the transfer deadline approaches.
When asked if a return was out of the water, Frail said: “I’m not sure anything’s out the water. That could be one of those last-minute things.
“We all know what a fantastic end of the season Kev had, he was absolutely terrific, but I think a big part of that was his team-mates, the way they serviced him, but also the way the manager managed him.
“They have a really good relationship and wherever Kev goes I’m sure he will be an asset to whatever club he joins.”
Good morning
Welcome to The Scotsman's live coverage of transfer deadline day on Thursday, February 1, 2023. We will keep you up to date with all the big transfer news as it happens throughout the day.
