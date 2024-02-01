Adam Devine could depart Rangers on transfer deadline day, according to a report. Motherwell and Kilmarnock are both said to be interested in taking the right-back on loan for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old has made just one substitute appearance for Rangers this season which came in the League Cup win over Morton in August. He impressed during a brief run of Premiership games last season while covering for injuries and, according to the Rangers Review, will be allowed to leave to gain some additional first-team experience.