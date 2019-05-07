Referee for final Rangers-Celtic Old Firm game of the season revealed

Have your say

Kevin Clancy will take charge of the final Old Firm game of the season, it has been confirmed.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Referee Kevin Clancy. Picture: SNS

The whistler will oversee the match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox this coming Sunday.

It will be Clancy’s first ever Old Firm derby as the leading match official.

He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Douglas Ross, while Craig Thomson is the referee.

Clancy has taken charge of six Rangers and four Celtic matches this season. He was the man in the middle for Brendan Rodgers’ last game in charge, a 4-1 win over Motherwell.