Rangers ‘line up move’ for Aberdeen player of the year

Rangers are looking to sign Aberdeen’s left-back Max Lowe, according to the Daily Record.

Max Lowe has impressed on loan at Aberdeen this season. Picture: Michael Gillen

Steven Gerrard is said to be a fan of the player and is looking to add another option at the position next season with Lee Wallace about to depart.

The English defender joined the Dons on loan from Derby County at the tail end of the summer window and returned in January despite the English Championship side initially taking him back into their first-team squad.

He’s impressed throughout his debut campaign in the Ladbrokes Premiership and was recently voted the club’s Player of the Year by his team-mates.

Aberdeen have started conversations over the possibility of bringing Lowe back to Pittodrie for next season and will now face a fight from their rivals.

Derby are said to favour sending the player back on loan rather than selling him outright.