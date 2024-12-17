Here is everything you need to know about the proposed Unify Super League.

Three-and-a-half years on from the controversial European Super League proposal, plans for brand new continental competition have been launched.

Set to be known as the ‘Unify League’ or ‘Unify Super League’, the new concept has been brought forward by the same group who received significant backlash after their European Super League idea.

The promoters, known as A22, believe the new concept will eradicate many of the initial problems that were raised by the proposal of the European Super League, with reports claiming the want to get the new competition up and running in time for the 2026/2027 season.

Want to know more about the Unify League, what it will entail and who will take part? Here is everything we know about the Unify League so far:

The Unify Super League could replace the current Champions League format. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

What is the Unify Super League?

As it currently stands, the ‘Unify League’ is a new modified version of the much maligned European Super League that has been previously proposed by some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Organisers A22 it had now altered the league’s qualification system to be based on annual domestic league performance. A22’s new proposal will feature four leagues with a total of 96 teams involved. Its letter to UEFA says over 200 clubs will qualify to the leagues either directly or for the competition play-offs from their domestic leagues each year.

How would the Unify Super League work?

If approved, the competition would include a huge 96 clubs from across Europe each season. Positions in the competition would be earned based on domestic league performance (similar to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League).

Qualifying clubs would then be split into four leagues, known as the Star League, Gold League, Blue League and the Union League. The top two leagues - Star and Gold - would include 16 teams in their league (split into two groups of eight), with the Blue and Union Leagues including 32 (split into four groups of eight).

Who would play in the Unify Super League?

It is not yet known how many, or which, Scottish Premiership clubs would be targeted to take part in the competition, though the proposal states the English Premier League would have three guaranteed in the top division, while they would also have two teams that qualify for the second division. A further five slots for EPL teams would be spread across the final two leagues.

When would the Unify Super League start?