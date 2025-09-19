Full details ahead of Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilmarnock and St Mirren will bid to reach Hampden when they do battle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Both teams are relishing the opportunity to be in the last-four of a major tournament and will kick off a weekend of cup action in Scotland.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby Park will play host to Kilmarnock v St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock v St Mirren match details

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Kilmarnock and St Mirren takes place on Friday, September 19 at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren TV channel

Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Scottish League Cup, have not chosen this match for live coverage on television.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren live stream

However, the broadcaster will make the match available to watch on its online platforms, including the Premier Player.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren team news

Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes to take a couple of players out of an injury list that includes Brad Lyons, Jamie Brandon, Ben Brannan, Kyle Magennis, Scott Tiffoney, Matty Kennedy and Tom Lowery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren’s only injury concern is over former Kilmarnock midfielder Luke Donnelly.