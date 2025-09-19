Explainer

What channel is Kilmarnock v St Mirren on? TV and live stream details plus team news for Premier Sports Cup QF

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 19th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Full details ahead of Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Kilmarnock and St Mirren will bid to reach Hampden when they do battle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Both teams are relishing the opportunity to be in the last-four of a major tournament and will kick off a weekend of cup action in Scotland.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rugby Park will play host to Kilmarnock v St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.placeholder image
Rugby Park will play host to Kilmarnock v St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock v St Mirren match details

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Kilmarnock and St Mirren takes place on Friday, September 19 at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren TV channel

Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Scottish League Cup, have not chosen this match for live coverage on television.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren live stream

However, the broadcaster will make the match available to watch on its online platforms, including the Premier Player.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren team news

Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes to take a couple of players out of an injury list that includes Brad Lyons, Jamie Brandon, Ben Brannan, Kyle Magennis, Scott Tiffoney, Matty Kennedy and Tom Lowery.

St Mirren’s only injury concern is over former Kilmarnock midfielder Luke Donnelly.

David Dickinson will be in charge of proceedings at Rugby Park and will be assisted by Calum Spence and Ross Nelson. There is no VAR in operation.

