Full details ahead of Dundee Utd v UNA Strassen in Europa Conference League

Dundee United begin their European campaign on Thursday evening when they take on UNA Strassen in the Conference League.

Jim Goodwin’s men qualified for the Conference League by finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season and enter UEFA’s third-tier competition at the second qualifying round, where they will take on opposition from Luxembourg in a two-legged tie.

Here are all the details ahead of the first match:

Dundee Utd face UNA Strassen in the Conference League. | SNS Group

Dundee Utd v UNA Strassen match details

The Conference League second qualifying round first leg match between Dundee United and UNA Strassen takes place on Thursday, July 24 at Tannadice. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Dundee Utd v UNA Strassen TV channel

This match has not been selected by any UK broadcaster for live television coverage.

Dundee Utd v UNA Strassen live stream

SolidSport will be screening the match live online for UK and overseas viewers at the cost of £12. Full details can be found here.

The first leg will be played at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Dundee Utd v UNA Strassen team news

Dundee Utd captain and centre-half Ross Graham is out for up to three months after a hamstring operation. Striker Jort van der Sande is also missing due to injury.

Manager Jim Goodwin has made 11 new signings over the summer window, so a number of players are set to make their Dundee Utd debut.