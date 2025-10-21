What channel is AEK Athens v Aberdeen on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Aberdeen will look to get their first points of their Conference League campaign when they head to Greece to face AEK Athens.
The Dons started their campaign with a 3-2 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie, but since then have won their past two Premiership matches without conceding a goal.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
AEK Athens v Aberdeen match details
The Conference League match between AEK Athens and Aberdeen takes place on Thursday, October 23 at OPAP Arena, Athens. Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST.
AEK Athens v Aberdeen TV channel
TNT Sports hold the rights to Conference League ties and they will be showing the match live on their TNT Sports 3 channel.
AEK Athens v Aberdeen live stream
TNT Sports subscribers can watch the match on the broadcaster’s website, app and its Discovery+ platform.
AEK Athens v Aberdeen highlights
TNT Sports will show highlights of all the Europa League and Conference League ties from 10pm on TNT Sports 1.
AEK Athens v Aberdeen team news and referee
Aberdeen are without Latvian defender Kristers Tobers, who has a long-term knee issue, while fellow centre-half Gavin Molloy works his way back to full fitness.
AEK Athens’ defender Alexander Callens is out with a heart issue and there are doubts over Argentinian playmaker Roberto Pereyra, who has not featured yet this season. Former Hearts defender James Penrice is part of their squad.
An all-Belgian officiating team will be in charge of proceedings in Athens. Referee Jasper Vergoote will be assisted by Michele Seeldraeyers and Martijn Tiesters, with Kevin Van Damme as the fourth official. Jan Boterberg is the VAR and will be assisted by Ella De Vries.
Comments
