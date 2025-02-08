What channel is Aberdeen v Dunfermline on? TV, live stream and highlights plus team news for Scottish Cup tie
Aberdeen and Dunfermline face each other in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in an intriguing tie between two Premiership and Championship teams.
The Dons are in the midst of a wretched 14-game winless run under manager Jimmy Thelin in the league, while the Pars recently appointed Michael Tidser as manager and are looking to move away from the relegation zone. However, all focus will be on the Scottish Cup this weekend.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Aberdeen v Dunfermline match details
The Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup fifth round match between Aberdeen and Dunfermline Athletic takes place on Sunday, February 9 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
Aberdeen v Dunfermline TV channel
Premier Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be broadcast on their Premier Sports 2 channel, which is available on Sky and Virgin platforms.
Aberdeen v Dunfermline live stream
Premier Sports will show the match on the Premier Player, which is available on its website and via its app.
Aberdeen v Dunfermline highlights
The highlights of Sunday’s Scottish Cup matches will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Sunday night.
Aberdeen v Dunfermline team news
Aberdeen could give debuts to deadline day signings Mats Knoester and Oday Dabbagh. Dimitar Mitov, Jack Milne, Jamie McGrath, Gavin Molloy, Vicente Besuijen and Ester Sokler are still currently injured for the Dons.
Dunfermline also made signings on the final day of the transfer window and Omar Taylor-Clarke, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Owen Hampson could all feature.
Aberdeen v Dunfermline referee and VAR
Steven McLean will be in charge of proceedings at Pittodrie and will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Steven Traynor. Grant Irvine is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Alan Mulvanny.
