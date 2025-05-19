'Standards': Ruthless Scottish football club sack manager despite keeping them up as ex-Hibs and Celtic man 'in frame'
Tony Docherty and has backroom team have been sacked by Dundee less than 24 hours after maintaining their status as Scottish Premiership club, with the board claiming that this season has “not met the standards expected by the club”.
Docherty was appointed by the Dark Blues two years ago having previously spent the majority of his coaching career as an assistant to Derek McInnes at both Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.
In his first season as a manager, the 54-year-old led Dundee to a rare top-six finish, but the campaign just finished has been more of a struggle, with a victory away to St Johnstone on the last day required to stave off the threat of being involved in a relegation play-off.
Coaches Stuart Taylor, Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have also been relieved of their duties by Dundee.
A club statement on Monday morning read: “Sunday’s result confirmed the club’s place in the Scottish Premiership for next season. However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club.
“With the club finishing the season in 10th position, one place above the relegation play-off position, the club have taken the decision to relieve Tony of his duties.
New manager process ‘under way’
“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tony, Stuart, Alan and Graeme for all of the work they have put into the club during their time at Dundee FC. We wish them all the best for the future.
“The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately.”
Former Hibs boss and Celtic and Scotland player Shaun Maloney has been installed as the one of the early frontrunners favourite to succeed Docherty at Dundee. The 42-year-old is currently out of work after leaving Wigan earlier this season.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.