SPFL side lands new chief who ‘died’, stole a penguin and was jailed in Singapore

Cormack welcomes new era at Pittodrie

The extraordinary career of a former German goalkeeper who was jailed and “died” during a match will continue in Scottish football after Aberdeen appointed Lutz Pfannenstiel as their new sporting director.

Pfannenstiel, 52, has agreed to join Aberdeen next month as sporting director after a similar post with Major League Soccer side St Louis City ended in August. He will replace Steven Gunn, who in September announced he was leaving Pittodrie as director of football.

Pfannenstiel had a uniquely eventful playing career which saw him become the first man to play for clubs in all six FIFA confederations. He represented 25 clubs in all, including Nottingham Forest, Wimbledon and Huddersfield. The goalkeeper also spent 101 days in a Singapore prison after being found guilty of match-fixing charges in 2000 but protests his innocence.

Lutz Pfannenstiel, left, will come in as Aberdeen's new sporting director. | AFP via Getty Images

The former German youth international stopped breathing three times while playing for Bradford Park Avenue in the Northern Premier League in 2002 following a collision with Clayton Donaldson, who later played for Hibs in his career. He was resuscitated on the pitch.

Recalling that moment, Pfannenstiel said in 2015: “There was nothing malicious about Clayton’s challenge. He tried to jump over me but instead crashed straight into my sternum. I didn’t initially realise how serious it was. When I woke up in the hospital later that day, I was angry at the nurses because we were winning 2-0 and I wanted to keep a clean sheet and help us get three points.

Pfannenstiel has detailed other episodes in his playing career in his autobiography, including modelling for Armani and “borrowing” a penguin from a wildlife colony and keeping it in his bath for two days in New Zealand. “That bloody penguin, Pfannenstiel said in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s all anyone asks me about. When I was told that I could be deported because of it, he was soon sent back!”

Pfannenstiel’s career away from the pitch

His playing career spanned 13 countries including Malaysia, Brazil, South Africa, Canada, Namibia, Armenia and Albania. Since hanging up his gloves, he has worked as a TV pundit in Germany, set up a charity to campaign on climate change awareness, and worked for a number of clubs in recruitment and scouting.

Pfannenstiel had senior roles with Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim, where he was credited for playing a key role in the recruitment of players such as Roberto Firmino and Joelinton. He moved to St Louis in 2020 and oversaw major development of the club, who became the first MLS newcomers to win a conference title in 2023. He left in August amid criticism of head coach appointments.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said on the Dons’ official website: “We are pleased to welcome Lutz and his significant experience to Pittodrie. With extensive coaching, scouting, young player development and leadership expertise gained across different roles and cultures, we believe Lutz will be a catalyst in the club’s quest to deliver its football aspirations over the next few years.

“In particular, his technical knowledge, academy development experience and global recruitment network were key factors in the board selecting him for this critical role, as we strive to align consistent on-field success with our player-development model.”

Cormack added that the German would be responsible for “all football and performance areas”.