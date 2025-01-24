SPFL club reveals stadium name change as part of 'transformative' deal
Spartans have announced that their Ainslie Park ground has been renamed The Vanloq Community Stadium after confirming a partnership with the recruitment firm.
The League Two outfit, who play an integral part in the community in north Edinburgh, believe that the deal with the Scottish-founded global workforce solutions company will strengthen their ties with people in the capital and beyond.
Spartans’ men team won promotion to the senior leagues in 2023 and have established themselves as a SPFL side, while the women’s team have been an SWPL mainstay for many years. Their stadium holds more than 3500 people and their facilities are widely used by youngsters as part of the Spartans Community Football Academy.
“On behalf of everyone at the Spartans Community Foundation, we are thrilled to express our heartfelt thanks to Vanloq for their generous support as the sponsor of the Vanloq Community Stadium,” said Debbi McCulloch, chief executive of The Spartans Foundation.
“Our partnership not only enables us to grow and strengthen our connection with the community, but also change people’s lives through the power of sport. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments and a bright future by creating a social village that people from across North Edinburgh and beyond can access.”
Vanloq co-founder Craig Bain added: “I am proud to announce our new partnership with Spartans FC, securing the naming rights for Ainslie Park, now officially rebranded as the Vanloq Community Stadium. This transformative sponsorship reflects Vanloq’s commitment to supporting grassroots football and fostering a stronger sense of community.
“Spartans FC has long been a symbol of passion, resilience, and excellence, and we’re thrilled to align our brand with their storied legacy. Together, we aim to inspire future generations, champion the power of sport, and create a vibrant hub for fans, players, and the community alike. Welcome to the Vanloq Community Stadium - where ambition meets community spirit.”
