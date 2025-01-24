SPFL club reveals stadium name change as part of 'transformative' deal

Spartans change Ainslie Park name to The Vanloq Community Stadium

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spartans have announced that their Ainslie Park ground has been renamed The Vanloq Community Stadium after confirming a partnership with the recruitment firm.

The League Two outfit, who play an integral part in the community in north Edinburgh, believe that the deal with the Scottish-founded global workforce solutions company will strengthen their ties with people in the capital and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartans’ men team won promotion to the senior leagues in 2023 and have established themselves as a SPFL side, while the women’s team have been an SWPL mainstay for many years. Their stadium holds more than 3500 people and their facilities are widely used by youngsters as part of the Spartans Community Football Academy.

“On behalf of everyone at the Spartans Community Foundation, we are thrilled to express our heartfelt thanks to Vanloq for their generous support as the sponsor of the Vanloq Community Stadium,” said Debbi McCulloch, chief executive of The Spartans Foundation.

Spartans have announced that their home ground has been renamed The Vanloq Community Stadium. | Spartans

“Our partnership not only enables us to grow and strengthen our connection with the community, but also change people’s lives through the power of sport. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments and a bright future by creating a social village that people from across North Edinburgh and beyond can access.”

Vanloq co-founder Craig Bain added: “I am proud to announce our new partnership with Spartans FC, securing the naming rights for Ainslie Park, now officially rebranded as the Vanloq Community Stadium. This transformative sponsorship reflects Vanloq’s commitment to supporting grassroots football and fostering a stronger sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad