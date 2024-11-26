SPFL club 'ends bid' for temporary alcohol licence for pre-match fan zone trial

Dons pull plug for application ahead of St Johnstone match

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen have put the breaks on a bid for a temporary alcohol licence for a trial pre-match fan zone outside Pittodrie next month, according to reports.

The Dons had approached Aberdeen City Council with an application for an occasional licence ahead of their William Hill Premiership match at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, December 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposal, Aberdeen supporters would have been able to claim free entry for the fan zone through the club’s ticketing database. However, it appeared the move has been scrapped, with a council official saying to the BBC: “The application has now been withdrawn.”

Under current chairman and owner Dave Cormack, Aberdeen have tried to be innovative with their matchday experience, piloting evening kick-offs during the weekend and improving fan engagement. It is understood that had they been granted a temporary licence, alcohol would have been served between noon and 2.45pm within the fan zone ahead of the 3pm start.

The sale of alcohol at Scottish football matches continues to be a thorny topic of debate. The Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 1980 has prohibited the sale of alcohol within football grounds for more than 40 years, although there is an exemption for hospitality areas.

Aberdeen had put forward an application for a temporary alcohol licence for a pre-match fan zone. | SNS Group

Many football supporters take umbrage at alcohol being made available for purchase during other sporting events in Scotland. During the Autumn Nations Series Scotland rugby matches at Murrayfield this month, supporters were able to buy alcoholic beverages, while rugby fans will be permitted to do the same for the upcoming Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh match next month, which is due to be staged at Hampden - the home of Scottish football - a week after the Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be the usual set-up they have for concerts, so supporters will be able to enjoy a drink at their seats,” said Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock last month on the sale of alcohol for the first leg of the 1872 Cup, which has been switched to Hampden from Scotstoun.

On footballing matters, a Scottish government spokesperson commented to the BBC: "We have no plans to change the ban on alcohol sales at Scottish football grounds.

"We regularly meet with the Scottish Professional Football League to discuss a wide range of issues, including the sale and consumption of alcohol at football matches.