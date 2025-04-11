Scottish manager axed in 75-word statement as SPFL clubs put on alert following past successes

Former Hearts head coach relieved of duties in Florida

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has been sacked as manager of Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The American second-tier side announced on Friday that they had parted company with Neilson, who took over at the Florida-based outfit in November 2023. The Rowdies hierarchy decided to pull the trigger on the 44-year-old after a poor start to the current campaign on the back of a mid-table finish last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the Tampa Bay Rowdies website read: "The Tampa Bay Rowdies announce today the club has relieved Head Coach Robbie Neilson of his duties.

Robbie Neilson joined Tampa Bay Rowdies in November 2023. | Getty Images

"Assistant Coach Steve Coleman will serve as the club’s interim head coach, starting with this Saturday’s home opener against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium.

"Neilson joined the Rowdies at the start of the 2024 season. The Rowdies posted a 17-17-8 record across all competitions under Neilson and finished the 2024 season sixth in the Eastern Conference."

Neilson led Hearts, where he played for a number of years, to two third-placed finishes in the Scottish Premiership and also guided the Jambos to the Championship title in 2015. He was also in charge of Dundee United when they won the second tier in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One win this season

Neilson’s last spell at Hearts was ended in the spring of 2023 after being axed by the Tynecastle hierarchy and replaced by Steven Naismith. He decided to try his hand in the US but following just one league win this term, he has been relieved of his duties.