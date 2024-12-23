Scottish January transfer window extended as one Premiership side makes early signing with starlet

Full details for 2025 winter window in Scotland

Football clubs in Scotland will have until February 3 to bring in players this winter, with the transfer window staying later than is normal.

Teams all across the Scottish Professional Football League will be looking to improve their squads for the second half of the season, while some will be aiming to offload players who are no longer in the first-team picture.

The 2025 winter transfer window will open on the usual date of January 1 - a week on Wednesday - but this year clubs will have slightly longer to do their business, with the deadline for deals set for 11pm on Monday, February 3.

Nicolas Kuhn was the big winter transfer in 2024, signing for Celtic from Rapid Vienna. | SNS Group

This mirrors arrangements across the rest of the United Kingdom and other major leagues such as Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1.

January 31 falls on Friday next year, ahead of a busy weekend of domestic football, and there are currently no Scottish football fixtures slated for February 3. By comparison, the 2024 winter transfer window closed on Thursday, February 1.

As per usual regulations, clubs will be able to push transfers back a further hour as long as they submit certain pieces of paperwork and a deal sheet before the 11pm deadline on February 3.

Rangers brought in Mohamed Diomande last January. | SNS Group

Celtic were the big movers in this year’s winter window, signing German forward Nicolas Kuhn for nearly £3 million from Rapid Vienna and Irish striker Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City. Rangers were also active, landing Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande on loan from Lens and FC Nordsjaelland respectively, while Hibs brought in a host of players such as Luke Amos, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Elizear Mayenda, Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida.