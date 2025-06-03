Your daily dose of Scottish football transfer news from across the country

Ah yes, it’s that time of the year. Transfer gossip and conjecture galore as teams across the globe gear up for squad remodelling and wheeling and dealing.

Many teams in Scottish football are keen to do business as they get set for the 2025/26 campaign.

Here is a selection of the latest transfer stories across Scotland this Tuesday evening:

Rangers coach Issame Charai. | SNS Group

Rangers coach ‘in demand’

Rangers coach Issame Charai is reportedly being considered by Belgian side Beerschot as a potential new manager.

Charai joined Rangers as Philippe Clement’s assistant manager last season and was then part of caretaker boss’ Barry Ferguson’s coaching team. But with the Ibrox side set to appoint a new manager imminently, with now Russell Martin the overwhelming favourite to come in, Charai’s long-term future is up in the air.

Beerschot’s current boss Dirk Kuyt could be on the move to Liverpool, with reports in Belgium suggested he is being lined up as the new assistant boss at Liverpool. If that move was to come to pass, media outlet GVA claims that Charai would be in the running to be the Dutchman’s successor.

Former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson. | SNS Group

Wilson ‘says no’ to Huddersfield

Staying with Rangers, their former sporting director Ross Wilson has reportedly turned down the chance to take up a senior role at one of his former clubs.

It is claimed that Huddersfield Town want Wilson to come in as part of their hierarchy from Nottingham Forest, where he is currently chief football officer.

Wilson was previously director of professional football and scouting at the Terriers between 2012 and 2015. However, it is understood he has knocked back the chance to make a move.

Xavier Simons is a reported transfer target for Hibs. | Getty Images

Hibs make moves

Hibs are reportedly in discussions for the transfer of Hull City midfielder Xavier Simons, who has been made available for transfer by the English Championship club.

Simons, 22, is a former Chelsea youth player who primarily operates as a No 6. He was part of the Tigers’ first-team squad last season but with major upheaval under way at Humberside, he and a number of his teammates are available for transfer.

Hibs want to strengthen their midfield options and are also keen to strike a deal with Sunderland for Nectarios Triantis, who was a major success on loan last season. Should they sign Simons, however, it is understood they would have to pay a six-figure fee.

Daniel Arzani, left, is reportedly on Hearts' radar. | Getty Images

Hearts eye Arzani

Former Celtic winger Daniel Arzani has emerged as a transfer target for Hearts, with manager Derek McInnes keen to bolster his options out wide.

Arzani, who was on the books at Celtic for two seasons, is a free agent after impressing with Melbourne Victory in his homeland of Australia. The 26-year-old is understood to be weighing up multiple options after helping Victory reach the A-League final.

Hearts are said to be facing competition for his signature from clubs in Europe and a decision on his future will be made after the Socceroos’ World Cup double-header over the next week against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Hearts remain in talks with striker Lawrence Shankland over a new contract, while they are also closing in on the signature of another winger in Kazakh Islam Chesnokov from FC Tobol. They have also been credited with an interest in Falkirk midfielder Brad Spencer.

Scott Bain has joined Falkirk after his Celtic release. | SNS Group

Bain joins Falkirk

Falkirk have signed goalkeeper Scott Bain on a one-year contract following his departure from Celtic, with the 33-year-old joining the newly-promoted William Hill Premiership club after ending his seven-year stint with the Hoops.

Bain, who has three Scotland caps to his name, made 78 appearances for Celtic although he has played only eight times across the past four seasons.

Falkirk assistant Paul Smith told the club’s website: “We’re delighted Scott has joined us here at Falkirk after he chose to come to the club over various other offers both north and south of the border.

“He is really good with the ball at his feet, and his style of play perfectly suits the play-style and ethos that we have at Falkirk. He’ll fit in really well with Nicky (Hogarth), Jamie (Sneddon) and Owen (Hayward), and I’m sure all three will learn from the vast experience that Scott has. We look forward to working with him in the coming season.”

Mats Knoester has signed a new deal with Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Dons defender extends deal

Aberdeen have extended the contract of defender Mats Knoester as they strengthen foundations for the future.

The Dutchman only arrived in February from Ferencvaros on a two-and-a-half-year contract and has now committed his future until 2029. The former Feyenoord youth player started 17 matches and won the official player-of-the-match award in Aberdeen’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final triumph over Celtic.

Manager Jimmy Thelin said: “Mats has been an outstanding addition to our squad, both on and off the pitch, since his arrival at the start of the year.

“Securing his services for the next four years is a significant step for us as we continue to build a competitive team capable of competing on all fronts next season. We’re pleased that Mats sees his long-term future here at Aberdeen.”

Glenn Middleton has a new club. | SNS Group

Middleton lands new club

Former Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton has joined Doncaster Rovers on a one-year deal.

The former Rangers, Hibs and St Johnstone player was out of contract at the end of the season and the Tannadice outfit has decided not to retain him.