Scottish football club lands descendant of famous car owner as new chairman in shock development

New Lions chief also has linked with club in Germany

A descendant of a major car company founder is the new chairman of a Scottish football club.

Livingston have announced the arrival of one of Henry Ford’s great-great grandsons as their chairman and majority shareholder.

Calvin Ford, a descendant of the founder of Ford Motor Company, has purchased all of John McIlvogue’s shares in Baycup, which has held a major shareholding in the club since the start of the 2023-24 season. It was recently confirmed as having significant control of the club.

Livingston have a new chairman. | SNS Group

McIlvogue owned 71 per cent of Baycup, with the rest of the shares owned by Neil Hogarth, a former Livingston director who was previously involved in a major legal dispute with the club.

McIlvogue said: “When I chose to invest in the football club I did so to be of help whether short, medium or long term. I believe the time is now right for me to pass on my shares to an investor with a real appetite to take the club forward on and off the park.

“When I joined the club, I said my only aim was that when I leave the club is in a better place than when I arrived. I believe I have achieved this with Calvin’s acquisition of my shareholding.”

Ford, who works in sales and marketing for an aviation company, declared himself “overjoyed and honoured” to be part of the William Hill Championship club.

Martindale affect

“What drew me to wanting to be involved with LFC was the incredible leadership that people like Davie Martindale and John Ward portray,” he said. “They have a passion for this club and community that is contagious, and I look forward to being part of something special here.”

Outgoing chairman Ward said: “I am delighted to welcome Calvin to the club. I feel that for the first time in the history of Livingston Football Club we will have an owner who is working in the best interests of the club and fans.

“As a director of Livingston Football Club, I look forward to working with Calvin. I believe his integrity and enthusiasm for football will bring a sea change to Livingston and the wider West Lothian community.”

Ford also holds a shareholding in German team SSV Ulm, who were recently relegated from Bundesliga 2. He reportedly invested close to £3million for a 15 per cent stake a year ago.