Scottish Cup: First-half blitz answers commitment question as striker bags double

Rangers-bound midfielder scores twice as Dee move into last eight

Tony Docherty said Lyall Cameron was fully deserving of the standing ovation from the home fans when he was taken off in the 4-0 win against Airdrieonians.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a pre-contract with Rangers and will move to Ibrox in the summer. However, Cameron showed he is very much still fully committed to Dundee, netting a double in the first half against the Diamonds with teammates Clark Robertson and Seun Adewumi also on the scoresheet.

The win stopped the rot for the Dark Blues after two successive 6-0 defeats in the league to Hearts and Celtic and Docherty was pleased his side had made it through to the quarter-finals.

The manager said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The objective was getting through the tie and keeping a clean sheet. It was a really professional job. The game was won in the first half, arguably the first 20 minutes when we scored two goals, and I was really impressed with the players. I asked them for a reaction and they showed me that.”

Docherty added: “Lyall is fully committed to this football club and you can see the reaction he got from the fans when he came off. That’s nothing more than he deserves because he’s been a brilliant servant. But no question at all about Lyall’s commitment towards us.

“We have objectives this season and Lyall Cameron is a massive part of that. He’s a really ambitious young man and a really talented young man. And there’s more chance of winning football matches with Lyle Cameron in the team. Not just because of his ability, but because of his mentality and his attitude.

“That’s served him well and it’ll serve Dundee well until the end of the season.”

In one of two other 3pm Scottish Cup matches on Saturday, Adama Sidibeh ended his six-month goal drought to send St Johnstone through to the last eight of the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 win over second-tier Hamilton.

A hugely frustrating afternoon for the Scottish Premiership’s bottom side looked like continuing into extra-time against Championship strugglers Hamilton.

But Makenzie Kirk, who missed three excellent chances, made way for Sidibeh in the 84th minute and three minutes later the Gambian striker netted for the first time since an away win over Kilmarnock in August.

This nervy 1-0 victory for Simo Valakari’s side marks the first time since 2018-19 that Saints have won four games in a row.

Tete Yengi scored a late double as Livingston saw off a spirited challenge from Cove Rangers to progress to the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The striker scored twice in three minutes to add to Ryan McGowan’s first-half opener as Livi won 3-0 in West Lothian.