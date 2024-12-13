Dropped Scotland striker snaps 8-game goal drought with incredible 45-yard strike to clinch vital win
Scotland striker Che Adams ended his eight-game scoring drought for Torino in incredible fashion by scoring the only goal of the game against Empoli from 45 yards out.
Torino prevailed 1-0 away at the Stadio Carlo Castellani after Adams, only on the field of play for six minutes after coming on as a substitute, netted the winner on 70 minutes.
Running on to a pass from Nicola Vlasic, Adams spotted home goalkeeper Devis Stiven Vasquez Llach out of position and lashed home a strike from just inside the Empoli half with his right foot over the stranded Colombian.
It was the perfect response from Adams after being dropped from the starting XI by Paolo Vanoli and helped arrest a poor run of form in Serie A for Il Toro, who join Empoli on 19 points in 11th place.
Adams, 28, had not scored for club or country since late September, but this wonder-strike will surely do his confidence the power of good heading into the festive period. It is his fifth goal for Torino since joining in the summer from Southampton on a free transfer.
Adams’ fellow Scot Liam Henderson was not in the starting line-up for Empoli, however, due to a suspension accrued by picking up five yellow cards already this season.
On Saturday in Serie A, Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour will look to rediscover the winning feeling with Napoli after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Lazio.
Gli Azzurri relinquished top spot in Serie A to Atalanta by virtue of that home defeat and will look to bounce back away at Udinese.
On Sunday, another Scot in Lewis Ferguson will hope to be involved as Bologna host Fiorentina (kick-off 2pm).
