Midfielder scores fifth goal of season as Napoli keep up excellent run

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay scored his fifth goal of the season as Napoli reaffirmed their Serie A title credentials with an emphatic 3-0 win away at Fiorentina.

In what looked a tricky fixture for Antonio Conte’s men at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Napoli put in a clinical and disciplined performance to leave Florence with all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli took the lead on 29 minutes through David Neres and doubled their advantage when Romelu Lukaku netted from the penalty spot on 54 minutes.

Scott McTominay nets Napoli's third goal against Fiorentina. | Getty Images

Fiorentina pushed for an equaliser, but Napoli put the game out of sight when McTominay strode into the penalty box and rolled a cool finish beyond his former Manchester United teammate David de Gea, who was in goal for La Viola.

McTominay’s Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour was given a four-minute cameo at the end, coming on for Stanislas Lobotka.

The win ensures that Napoli will end the weekend top of Serie A as Atalanta, the only side able to overhaul them, are inactive this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier on Saturday in Serie A, Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson came on a sub as Empoli drew 1-1 away at Venezia.

On Sunday, Scotland striker Che Adams will look to maintain his recent good form when Torino are at home to Parma, but Lewis Ferguson has the weekend off as Bologna are not slated to play.

McTominay was playing against his former Man Utd teammate David de Gea. | Getty Images

Meanwhile, there are fears Scotland midfielder John McGinn could miss the rest of January after injuring his hamstring in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The 30-year-old was replaced after 19 minutes after receiving treatment from medics and his manager Unai Emery said afterwards: “It is his hamstring. He could be out for two, three, four, five weeks, I don’t know.”