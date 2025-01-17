Defender delighted to join high-flying Blues for rest of season

Scotland defender Grant Hanley has ended his long association with Norwich City after leaving Carrow Road to join English League One title chasers Birmingham City.

The 33-year-old centre-half has moved to St Andrew’s until the end of the season and teams up with his fellow Scotland teammate Lyndon Dykes, who is a striker for Birmingham City.

The Blues are currently top of their division and manager Chris Davies is keen to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season, with Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town all rivalling them for promotion.

Grant Hanley, second from right, has joined fellow Scotland star Lyndon Dykes, centre, at Birmingham City. | Getty Images

Hanley was club captain at Norwich, where he spent several distinguished seasons and led them to the Premier League on more than one occasion. However, since the arrival of Johannes Hoff Thorup last summer, Hanley has fallen out of the first-team picture, only making three appearances this season.

Nevertheless, the former Blackburn Rovers centre-half has remained a firm fixture in Steve Clarke’s Scotland team and last year surpassed the 50-cap mark. With an important year for the national team coming up, first with a Nations League play-off against Greece and then a World Cup qualifying campaign, the move gives Hanley more chance of playing regularly.

Speaking on his move to Birmingham, Hanley said: "I am delighted to be here. I knew January was going to be a chance for me to move somewhere and get more minutes on the pitch. As soon as I heard Birmingham were interested, and I spoke to the manager, I was delighted to then get it done.

"I am really looking forward to it. Obviously the team are in a fantastic position in the league and still in a couple of cup competitions as well so there are a lot of games to be played. Chris Davies explained where this club is trying to go, so it was a no-brainer for me to want to be part of a club like this."

Grant Hanley joined Norwich City back in 2017. | Getty Images

Hanley played 197 times for Norwich City and their sporting director Ben Knapper paid tribute to the Dumfries-born player.

“Grant’s contribution to Norwich City cannot be understated,” said Knapper. “He’s been such an influential figure here for so long, playing a leading role, both on and off the pitch, in a period of real success for the club.

“He’s a true professional and a fantastic leader, and he will leave an indelible mark on our club and everyone connected with it. We will all really miss him, but he leaves with our very best wishes and gratitude for his immense contributions to the football club.