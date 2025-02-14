Torino’s Serie A run comes to end as Bologna continue to rise

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland striker Che Adams ended up on the wrong side of a Friday night Serie A thriller as Torino went down 3-2 away at Bologna.

Adams led the line for Torino at the Stadio Renato dell’Ara and provided an assist for Eljif Elmas’ strike, but the visitors ended up losing in cruel circumstances when the hapless Cristiano Biraghi scored an unfortunate own goal on 90 minutes to give Bologna victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result means that Torino’s seven-game unbeaten run under former Rangers manager Paolo Vanoli has come to an end, with the Turin outfit sitting on 28 points in 11th place.

Bologna are now a point outside the European places in seventh in Serie A, although their captain and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson once again missed out. The 25-year-old ex-Aberdeen player hurt his thigh against Sporting CP last month in the Champions League and has not featured in I Rossoblu’s last four matches.

Che Adams was heavily involved in Eljif Elmas' goal for Torino. | Getty Images

Bologna took the lead on 20 minutes through Dan Ndoye, but Adams’ strike partner Nicola Vlasic levelled eight minutes before the break.

Adams then set up Elmas to put the visitors 2-1 up on 65 minutes, but Ndoye restored parity from the penalty spot five minutes later after a foul by Cesare Casadei.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game ended in dramatic circumstances when Biraghi - making his Torino debut after signing from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day - unwittingly prodded the ball past his own goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after Bologna’s Santiago Castro had surged into the penalty box.

Torino’s next match is at home to AC Milan next weekend, while Bologna head to Parma.