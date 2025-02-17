'Provide clarity': Scottish football CEO breaks silence after sudden departure

CEO says it was ‘privilege’ to work with Kirkcaldy side

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Barrowman has lifted the lid on his sudden departure from Raith Rovers as chief executive.

It was announced last week that Barrowman, 40, had left the Stark’s Park club with immediate effect. The former SPFL striker had been with Raith since May 2023 as part of a new ownership consortium, but the Kirkcaldy side - currently fifth in the Championship - announced on Friday that Barrowman “is no longer the club’s chief executive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith have had three managers under Barrowman’s watch, including Ian Murray, Neill Collins and Barry Robson, and reached the Premiership play-off final last season before losing to Ross County over two legs.

Andrew Barrowman left Raith Rovers last week. | SNS Group

Barrowman took to social media platform X on Monday to have his say, writing: “Following the club's announcement of my departure from Raith Rovers I feel it is important to provide some clarity.

“On Thursday February 13th, I was informed that my employment with the club had been terminated with immediate effect due to the role of Chief Executive being made redundant.

“To say the news came as a surprise is an understatement. While I obviously don't agree with the decision, I respect the club's wishes and remain incredibly proud of the progress we made during my time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith reached the play-off final last season. | SNS Group

“I also want to express my appreciation to everyone who has contacted me over the past few days: your support has been truly overwhelming and has helped me to process the unexpected announcement by the club.