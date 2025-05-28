Premier Sports Cup group stages draw revealed as new managers learn first matches

By Anthony Brown
Comment
Published 28th May 2025, 18:22 BST
Kettlewell and McInnes discover first competitive fixtures

Recently-installed Hearts boss Derek McInnes has learned the identity of the first four opponents of his reign following the Premier Sports Cup group-stage draw on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old, who moved from Killie to Tynecastle last week, will lead his new side into Group E, where they will face lower-league quartet Dunfermline, Hamilton Accies, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion. The Jambos have not won the competition since 1962.

Stuart Kettlewell, who was swiftly appointed as McInnes’ replacement in the Rugby Park hotseat, will kick off his stint in charge of the Ayrshire club – winners in 2012 – with matches against 2004 winners Livingston, Kelty Hearts, East Fife and Brora Rangers in Group H.

New Hearts manager Derek McInnes.New Hearts manager Derek McInnes.
New Hearts manager Derek McInnes. | SNS Group

Dundee’s new boss – still to be appointed following the recent sacking of Tony Docherty – will see his first competitive action in Group C against Airdrie, Alloa, Montrose, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Similarly, Motherwell are set to have a new manager in place by the time they meet Morton, Stenhousemuir, Peterhead and Clyde in Group G.

The fixture list is still to be devised but ties will start on the weekend of July 12-13 and be staged over two midweeks and three weekends, concluding the weekend before the league campaign begins on August 2-3.

The eight group winners plus the three best-performing runners-up will join European contestants Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Dundee United in the second round.

Premier Sports Cup draw

Group A: Falkirk, Queen’s Park, Cove Rangers, The Spartans, Brechin City.

Group B: Ross County, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South, Edinburgh City, Stranraer.

Group C: Dundee, Airdrie, Alloa, Montrose, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group D: St Mirren, Ayr, Arbroath, Annan, Forfar.

Group E: Hearts, Dunfermline, Hamilton, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion.

Group F: St Johnstone, Raith Rovers, Inverness, Elgin, East Kilbride.

Group G: Motherwell, Morton, Stenhousemuir, Peterhead, Clyde.

Group H: Kilmarnock, Livingston, Kelty Hearts, East Fife, Brora Rangers.

