Defender could play a part against Sporting CP

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is in line to make his long-awaited return from injury after he was included in the Arsenal squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League match away at Sporting CP.

Tierney has not played competitive football since suffering a serious hamstring injury in June while playing for Scotland against Switzerland at the European Championships, leaving the field on a stretcher in the 61st minute. Since Euro 2024, he has missed six national team matches and Arsenal’s start to the season, but is now fully fit.

The 27-year-old former Celtic defender was pictured boarding the team’s flight from London to Lisbon on Monday and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that he is available for selection.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Raheem Sterling during a training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, London Colney. | PA

“Everybody here is fully fit to start the game and a bonus as well because we have Kieran Tierney with us after a long injury,” said Arteta in his pre-match press conference. “Great news that he’s back and he’s available to participate.”

Tierney’s last match for Arsenal came in the FA Community Shield triumph over Manchester City in August 2023. He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga and is contracted to the Gunners until the summer of 2026.

Arteta has been dealing with a number of injury issues this season, but is only shorn of defender Ben White for the clash against the Portuguese, who recently lost manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United.