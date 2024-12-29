Missiles chucked at United boss during win over Dons

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hopes the Aberdeen fans who threw missiles at him will be caught and banned for life.

Kevin Holt was the Dundee United hero as he scored the only goal of the 1-0 win at Tannadice deep in stoppage time. However, former Aberdeen manager Goodwin was the target of missiles, including a half bottle of vodka, from the travelling fans behind his dugout.

He said: “I tried to be as reserved as I possibly could be when the goal went in. It’s disappointing again, the amount of missiles that are coming down from above. There was a bottle of vodka, coins, firelighters and everything coming down on us.

Dundee United and Aberdeen played out a dramatic ending in the New Firm derby. | SNS Group

“I’m not sure what I’ve said in the past to upset them that much. Obviously things didn’t work out the way that I would have liked it, the way that they would have liked it when I was a manager, but I haven’t said anything derogatory about that football club. To have that type of stuff hurled down on top of us, it’s not acceptable.”

Goodwin added: “I hope the authorities look at it. Stuff was skimming over our heads and not just mine, my backroom team, the linesmen and the fourth official. There was a considerable amount of objects thrown in our direction.

“It’s madness in this day and age and hopefully there’s plenty of cameras there at the game today, CCTV and all of that. Hopefully these guys will be caught and thrown out of football for life. But I don’t want to spend too much time talking about that.

“It’s all about my players, their attitude and their application again tonight. I think if you ask the supporters how you want to win a game there is nothing like a last-minute winner. We’re absolutely delighted.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin celebrates the win over Aberdeen at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Aberdeen have now lost three games in a row and have not won in eight and although manager Jimmy Thelin was happier with the performance against United he insists there is no magic trick to turn things around.

He said: “I think it’s not easy when you get a goal against you in the last situation of the game and you lose it. It’s a lot of emotions at that moment. But I have to try to look at the last part of the season Now we have a run of no victories but this was a big step for us performance-wise.